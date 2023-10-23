Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Night of terror! New footage shows Nova Festival victims dancing, laughing ahead of Hamas massacre (WATCH)

    In a nightmarish turn of events, the Nova Festival at Kibbutz Re’im becomes a scene of terror on October 7 as Hamas terrorists targeted partygoers, leaving death, hostage situations, and haunting footage in their wake.

    Night of terror! New footage shows Nova Festival victims dancing, laughing ahead of Hamas massacre (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    On the night of October 7, a serene desert music festival at Israel's Kibbutz Re’im turned into a scene of unimaginable horror. What was meant to be a joyous celebration ended in tragedy with more than 260 of them falling victim to the violence of Hamas terrorists during the Nova Festival. Among the survivors, an unknown number of individuals are being held hostage in Gaza, and there are reports of horrifying accounts of sexual assault.

    The events of that fateful night unfolded with shocking brutality. Hamas terrorists, designated as a terrorist organisation by multiple countries, carried out a devastating attack on the Nova Festival. Armed with firearms and explosives, they targeted the innocent partygoers who had come to enjoy music and community. 

    Also read: Surviving terror: Jonathan Diller's harrowing account of Nova Festival massacre by Hamas in Israel (WATCH)

    Channel 12 news recently aired footage from the Nova Festival, which is a haunting reminder of the night's events. It captures the carefree moments of partygoers dancing and enjoying themselves, unaware of the tragedy that was about to unfold. This powerful imagery underscores the stark contrast between the celebration of life and the brutality of terrorism, leaving a lasting impact on those who view it.

    Please note: Videos shared below have graphic content. Viewers discretion is advised.

    Meanwhile, Israel's War Room on X, previously known as Twitter, has shared videos that expose the horrifying scenes of Hamas militants carrying out the massacre. These terrorists systematically blocked escape routes for festival attendees, resulting in a wave of violence that included gunfire directed at people in their vehicles and the deliberate ignition of vehicles.

    Those attempting to escape on foot faced a grave risk as Hamas militants targeted festival attendees desperately trying to find safety. Escaping through the fields became perilous, with no secure path to refuge.

    Many who sought sanctuary in their vehicles met a horrifying fate, as their cars were intentionally set ablaze, often with occupants still inside.

    Also read: Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals

    According to a CNN report, the heavily armed and coordinated Hamas attackers blocked exit routes from the festival, swarming the site and showing no mercy to those in hiding or attempting a desperate escape.

    The CNN report, relying on eyewitness accounts, described how even those who managed to reach nearby bomb shelters by car remained unsafe. Hamas terrorists fired at them at point-blank range and even threw grenades inside the reinforced concrete blocks.

    Desperate festivalgoers who dispersed into the wilderness tried to conceal themselves under cactus scrub, bushes, or by burying themselves in the sand. However, they were relentlessly pursued by Hamas terrorists armed with assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

    Amidst the chaos, several Nova festival attendees were taken hostage by Hamas, and some have since appeared in videos in Gaza, raising further concerns about their safety.

    Also read: A community shattered by Hamas: Watch before and after footage of Kibbutz Be'eri where over 130 people died

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted in cipher case AJR

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted in cipher case

    Spooky US restaurant claims ghost triggered its motion detector alarms; shares video WATCH snt

    Spooky! US restaurant claims 'ghost' triggered its motion detector alarms; shares video (WATCH)

    Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals AJR

    Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals

    Elon Musk to give USD 1 billion dollars to Wikipedia but on one condition Check details gcw

    Elon Musk to give $1 billion dollars to Wikipedia but on one condition; Check details

    Israel Hamas War: China is deploying warships in Middle East as US dispatches Thaad and Patriots

    Israel-Hamas War: China is deploying warships in Middle East as US dispatches Thaad and Patriots (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Students free to dress however they want...' Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar over allowing Hijab at govt exams vkp

    Students free to dress however they want...' Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar over allowing Hijab at govt exams

    6 saree ideas to steal from Shweta Tiwari's wardrobe RKK

    6 saree ideas to steal from Shweta Tiwari's wardrobe

    Wagh Bakri to Girnar Tata Tea India top 7 tea brands you must try gcw eai

    Wagh Bakri to Girnar: India's top 7 tea brands you must try

    KSEB: Kerala homes under 100 sq mtrs can get electricity without ownership certificate anr

    KSEB: Kerala homes under 100 sq mtrs can get electricity without ownership certificate

    Dussehra 2023: 7 delicious dishes to make at home in celebration SHG EAI

    Dussehra 2023: 7 delicious dishes to make at home in celebration

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon