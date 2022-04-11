Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Next few days are crucial: Zelenskyy as Russian troops move to eastern Ukraine; 10 updates

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian military would shift to larger operations in the east of their state.
     

    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    Today records the 47 days of the Ukraine-Russia war, where Russia failed to capture the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. However, now the battle has been moved to the eastern part of the country as the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has selected the seasoned military chief, Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, to lead the invasion. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next few days of the war were crucial. 

    Updates: 

    1) Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his daily address to the nation on Sunday, stated that the Russian military would shift to the larger operations in the east of our state. They can use more missiles against Ukraine; he was quoted by many media houses, additionally that the next few days are crucial for the war-battered nation. 

    2) Slamming Moscow's administration, Zelenskyy stated that people become monsters when they lack the courage to confess their mistakes, apologise, adjust to reality, and grow. When the rest of the world ignores it, the monsters conclude that it is the world that has to adapt to them. 

    3) Mykhaylo Podolyak, Zelenskyy's adviser, on Sunday, as per the AFP news, stated that the country is "prepared for a big war." He added that they must defeat the Russian army, including the Donbas. And if that happens, then Ukraine will have more power to negotiate. He suggested that a breakthrough occurs before meeting the two countries' presidents.

    4) Latest, the UK's defence ministry stated that the alleged Russian war crimes evidence continues to emerge following the Russian withdrawal of northern Ukraine, including the documented finding of a makeshift grave including reduced Ukrainian people near Burzova.

    5) Russia has altered its key leadership for the battlefield when it is moving to attack eastern Ukraine. Since 2014, Russia-backed separatists have battled Ukrainian powers in the Donbas in the east. And Dvornikov was the leader of the Russian army deployed to Syria in 2015. 

    6) The Ukrainian officials, as per a few reports, stated that about 90 per cent of the infrastructure of the port city Mariupol had suffered damages as for 1.5 months the Russian troops were present there. 

    7) Ursula von der Leyen, EU leader, in comments to the CNN, stated that she had begun the process of considering Ukraine as a member as a critical questionnaire for handing over to the Ukrainian president. As per reports, she stated that somebody informed her that while their warriors were dying, she wanted them to know that their children would be free and part of the European Union. 
     
    8) Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with NBC News, stated that they are aware of how to fight, and they're capable of doing so. It is not an exaggeration to state that Ukraine has one of its most powerful armies. All they need is state-of-the-art weaponry of various types delivered to them. 

    9) In another post, he added that Bucha did not occur on a single day. Russian political elites and propaganda have been stoking hatred, demeaning Ukrainians, fostering Russian superiority, and building the groundwork for these horrors for many years. He encourages scholars all across the world to investigate what led to Bucha. The Kremlin has been accused of mass killings in Bucha, a town near Kyiv.

    10) Since the war began, almost 4.4 million people have been displaced.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
