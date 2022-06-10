Mexican footbridge collapses right after being inaugurated; watch video

Do you think newly inaugurated bridges and flyovers collapse only in India? If yes, then you are wrong. In one such incident, Mexico City’s mayor was left red-faced after a recently made footbridge collapsed during its inauguration ceremony, descending him and more than 20 people into a ditch. Reports said that eight people injured with broken bones, including four city council members, two other city officials and a local reporter, were injured. According to the city council statement, they had to be shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Twitter user Adrian Slabbert shared this video on social media with the caption, “Footbridge collapse during reopening ceremony in Mexico.”

The video shows a large group of people rushing towards the bridge. The footbridge initially appears to maintain but soon sends everyone crashing onto rocks and boulders nearby a stream. As per the sources, people fell 10 feet down, including the mayor’s wife. Recently, the hanging bridge was created of wooden boards, and metal chains were remodelled. The collapse footage revealed that boards separated from the chains supporting them.

According to the sources, Mayor José Luis Urióstegui said that before the inaugural walk across the bridge, some individuals attending him on the inaugural walk had been jumping on it. According to the Mayor, the presence of officials and journalists probably exceeded the bridge’s capacity.

Cuernavaca, located south of Mexico City, was a weekend getaway for residents because of its water and climate. The footbridge was integral to a river walk along with one of the city’s many streams. The river walk was planned to be part of a revival of the city’s genuine interests. Watch the video.

