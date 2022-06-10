Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mexican footbridge collapses right after being inaugurated; watch video

    The Mexico City mayor was embarrassed after a new bridge collapsed during its inauguration, sending more than 20 individuals into a ditch.

    Mexican footbridge collapses right after being inaugurated; watch video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mexico, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Do you think newly inaugurated bridges and flyovers collapse only in India? If yes, then you are wrong. In one such incident, Mexico City’s mayor was left red-faced after a recently made footbridge collapsed during its inauguration ceremony, descending him and more than 20 people into a ditch. Reports said that eight people injured with broken bones, including four city council members, two other city officials and a local reporter, were injured. According to the city council statement, they had to be shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Twitter user Adrian Slabbert shared this video on social media with the caption, “Footbridge collapse during reopening ceremony in Mexico.”

    Also Read: Monkey takes its baby to doctor’s clinic; watch the adorable video

    The video shows a large group of people rushing towards the bridge. The footbridge initially appears to maintain but soon sends everyone crashing onto rocks and boulders nearby a stream. As per the sources, people fell 10 feet down, including the mayor’s wife. Recently, the hanging bridge was created of wooden boards, and metal chains were remodelled. The collapse footage revealed that boards separated from the chains supporting them.

    According to the sources, Mayor José Luis Urióstegui said that before the inaugural walk across the bridge, some individuals attending him on the inaugural walk had been jumping on it. According to the Mayor, the presence of officials and journalists probably exceeded the bridge’s capacity.

    Cuernavaca, located south of Mexico City, was a weekend getaway for residents because of its water and climate. The footbridge was integral to a river walk along with one of the city’s many streams. The river walk was planned to be part of a revival of the city’s genuine interests. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Turtles balancing on wooden log in a river will leave you in splits; watch

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russian radio station hacked; starts playing Ukrainian military anthem and anti-war songs snt

    Russian radio station hacked; starts playing Ukrainian military anthem, anti-war songs

    Prophet controversy: Iran satisfied with the Indian Govt's stance over remark - adt

    Prophet controversy: Iran satisfied with the Indian Govt's stance over remark

    No wedding ceremonies after 10 pm shops shut by 830 pm Pakistan s new way to conserve electricity gcw

    Why Pakistan won't have any wedding after 10 pm

    Burger King introduces Pride Whopper with two equal buns netizens react gcw

    Burger King introduces 'Pride Whopper' with 'two equal buns', netizens react

    Poise amidst wreckage: Graduation waltz of Ukrainian students leaves world numb watch snt

    Poise amidst wreckage: Graduation waltz of Ukrainian students leaves world numb

    Recent Stories

    Prophet row Protesters demand Nupur Sharma s arrest outside Delhi s Jama Masjid gcw

    Prophet row: Protesters demand Nupur Sharma's arrest outside Delhi's Jama Masjid

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Rassie van der Dussen credits Indian Premier League IPL for South Africa historic run chase over India-krn

    IND vs SA 2022: Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's historic run chase over India

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Another bench of Bombay HC refuses to hear Malik's plea snt

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Another bench of Bombay HC refuses to hear Malik's plea

    Meta urged to review its policies on moderation of Persian-language content over Iran's protests - adt

    Meta urged to review its policies on moderation of Persian-language content over Iran's protests

    Amazon launches AR powered virtual try on for shoes Here s how it works gcw

    Amazon launches AR-powered virtual try-on for shoes; Here's how it works

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon