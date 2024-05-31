Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Meta removes fake Chinese social media accounts amplifying Khalistan propaganda in Australia; check details

    The report highlighted that these clusters often amplified each other's content, with much of the engagement coming from fake accounts, attempting to make the campaign appear more popular than it was.

    Meta removes fake Chinese social media accounts amplifying Khalistan propaganda in Australia; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2024, 7:04 PM IST

    China has been accused of operating a cluster of fake Facebook and Instagram accounts aimed at the global Sikh community to promote pro-Khalistan sentiments. According to Meta's 'Adversarial Threat Report' for Q1 2024, the company removed as many as 37 Facebook accounts, 13 pages, five groups, and nine Instagram accounts for violating its policy against "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

    Meta reported that the network, originating from China, targetted Sikhs worldwide, including in Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, the UK, and Nigeria. The report highlighted that these clusters often amplified each other's content, with much of the engagement coming from fake accounts, attempting to make the campaign appear more popular than it was.

    'Kashmir is a foreign territory': Pakistan AAG admits in Islamabad HC during Ahmad Farhad hearing (WATCH)

    "This operation used compromised and fake accounts, some of which were detected and disabled by our automated systems prior to our investigation, to pose as Sikhs, post content, and manage Pages and Groups," Meta said.

    The China-based network initiated a fictitious campaign called "Operation K," which called for "pro-Sikh protests" in countries such as New Zealand and Australia. Meta claimed to have identified and dismantled this operation before it could gain traction among genuine communities.

    The accounts involved primarily posted in English and Hindi, sharing content about news and current events. This included images likely manipulated by photo editing tools or generated by artificial intelligence. The posts covered topics such as floods in the Punjab region, the global Sikh community, the Khalistan independence movement, the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and criticism of the Indian government.

    Caught on camera: Knife-wielding assailant injures several in Germany's Mannheim, attacker nabbed (WATCH)

    Meta's report underscores the persistent nature of the Khalistani separatist movement and its widespread denunciation within the Sikh community itself. The removal of these fake accounts and pages is part of Meta's ongoing efforts to combat coordinated inauthentic behavior on its platforms.

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 7:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kashmir is a foreign territory Pakistan AAG admits in Islamabad HC during Ahmad Farhad hearing (WATCH) snt

    'Kashmir is a foreign territory': Pakistan AAG admits in Islamabad HC during Ahmad Farhad hearing (WATCH)

    Caught on camera: Knife-wielding assailant injures several in Germany's Mannheim, attacker shot (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Knife-wielding assailant injures several in Germany's Mannheim, attacker nabbed (WATCH)

    12-year-old Indian-American wins National Spelling Bee contest; WATCH Bruhat Soma spell 29 words correctly snt

    12-year-old Indian-American wins National Spelling Bee contest; WATCH Bruhat Soma spell 29 words correctly

    Give him a round of applause Poilievre mocks Trudeau's 'catalogue' plan amid Canada housing crisis (WATCH) snt

    'Give him a round of applause': Poilievre mocks Trudeau's 'catalogue' plan amid Canada housing crisis (WATCH)

    Donald Trump convicted on all 34 charges in hush money trial: Will he go to jail, can he become US President? anr

    Donald Trump convicted on all 34 charges in hush money trial: Will he go to jail, can he become US President?

    Recent Stories

    Natasa Stankovic HOT photos: 6 times the SEXY model stunned the internet with her BIKINI looks RKK

    Natasa Stankovic HOT photos: 6 times the SEXY model stunned the internet with her BIKINI looks

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in plunging neckline outfit; take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in plunging neckline outfit; take a look

    Did you know Shah Rukh Khan loves tandoori chicken? 5 health benefits RKK

    Did you know Shah Rukh Khan loves tandoori chicken? 5 health benefits

    Kashmir is a foreign territory Pakistan AAG admits in Islamabad HC during Ahmad Farhad hearing (WATCH) snt

    'Kashmir is a foreign territory': Pakistan AAG admits in Islamabad HC during Ahmad Farhad hearing (WATCH)

    Cyclone Remal: PM Modi vows aid and support for affected northeastern states AJR

    Cyclone Remal: PM Modi vows aid and support for affected northeastern states

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon