    Meet Zeus, the world's tallest dog, who eats 12 cups of dog food

    Brittany stated that she had wanted to acquire a Great Dane since she was a youngster. And her wish was granted when she received Zeus as a present from her brother. The puppy was just 8 weeks old at the time. "Since we received him, he's been a huge dog, especially for a puppy. He has enormous paws," Guinness World Records was informed by Brittany.

    Meet Zeus the worlds tallest dog who eats 12 cups of dog food
    Washington D.C., First Published May 5, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    Zeus, a two-year-old grey and brown American Great Dane, is the world's tallest dog, standing at 3 feet and 5.18 inches. Brittany Davis, who lives in Bedford, Texas, owns Zeus. Guinness World Records just declared that the dog is the world's tallest live (male) dog.

    Zeus was born to a brindle dam and a grey and white merle sire. He was the biggest of a litter of five puppies.

    Zeus, like most Great Danes, developed quickly. Brittany predicted that he would be terrified of hogs and rain. During a family reunion, Brittany was informed that he was the tallest dog.

    "We didn't believe it was possible, but after measuring him, we concluded he most likely was. This has been a hectic and surprising experience. We never imagined we'd be the owners of the world's largest live dog," Brittany stated.

    The tallest dog ever was, coincidentally, a Great Dane named Zeus, who was 3 feet and 8 inches tall. That Xeus passed away in 2014. This huge guy is in good health and enjoys spending his days with his human brother wandering around the neighbourhood, napping by his window, and exploring local farmer's markets.

    "Everyone knows who he is, including the sellers. He receives additional snacks and a lot of attention," Brittany stated.

    Brittany says feeding the colossal canine gets to be quite expensive and urges those interested in owning a large breed to be prepared to spend money on dog food.

    Zeus enjoys six cups of "Gentle Giants" large breed dog food in the morning and another six in the afternoon, which helps fuel his zoomies. Occasionally Zeus will also relish in a fried egg, bully sticks, or his all-time favourite treat: ice cubes.

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
