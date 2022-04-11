Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet the potential picks for Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet

    According to reports, the PML-N would have a majority of 12 members in the government. The PPP will be granted seven ministries, while the JUI-F would be handed four. Meanwhile, the MQM-P will have two, while the ANP, Jamhoori Watan Party, and Balochistan Awami Party would each have one.

    Meet the potential picks for Shehbaz Sharif s new cabinet gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 7:40 PM IST

    Following the removal of previous Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister today, with participation from all Opposition parties in his cabinet.

    According to reports, the PML-N would have a majority of 12 members in the government. The PPP will be granted seven ministries, while the JUI-F would be handed four. Meanwhile, the MQM-P will have two, while the ANP, Jamhoori Watan Party, and Balochistan Awami Party would each have one.

    Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastgir, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Rana Sanaullah, and Murtaza Javed of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are all expected to join the government.

    Also Read: Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man who will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan

    Independent candidates Mohsin Dawar and Aslam Bhootani, as well as PML-Tariq Q's Bashir Cheema, are also expected to be appointed.

    Azam Nazir Tarar's name is being considered for the position of Leader of the House in the Senate. According to the report, the PPP would award the ministry to either Sherry Rehman or Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar from the Senate. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is being considered for the position of foreign minister, while Shazia Marri's name is also being considered for a cabinet position.

    Also Read | Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif elected as new PM

    Sharif has led the Opposition's efforts to destabilise Imran Khan's administration and has been named as the Opposition's lone contender for prime minister.

    Taking to Twitter, the chief of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party, said, "Special thanks to media, civil society, lawyers, my Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Khalid Maqbool, Khalid Magsi, Mosin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Amir Haider Hoti & leaders & workers of all political parties for standing up for the Constitution!"

    Also Read | Watch: Shehbaz Sharif 'drops mic' with his hand movements, netizens can't keep calm

     

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shehbaz Sharif drops mic with his hand movements netizens cant keep calm watch gcw

    Watch: Shehbaz Sharif 'drops mic' with his hand movements, netizens can't keep calm

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pakistan Prime Minister nominee Imran Khan gameplan

    Pakistan power tussle: Imran Khan's last roll of the dice flops

    Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif elected as new PM gcw

    Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif elected as new PM

    Frances Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen, known leaders standing for Presidential position -adt

    France's Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen, known leaders standing for Presidential position

    Next few days are crucial: Zelenskyy as Russian troops move to eastern Ukraine; 10 updates - adt

    Next few days are crucial: Zelenskyy as Russian troops move to eastern Ukraine; 10 updates

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma desi avatar; fans should not miss-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma's desi avatar; fans should not miss

    Shehbaz Sharif drops mic with his hand movements netizens cant keep calm watch gcw

    Watch: Shehbaz Sharif 'drops mic' with his hand movements, netizens can't keep calm

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt combined net worth will leave you stunned drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s combined net worth will leave you stunned!

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Check out Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic transformation from pyjamas to glamour, watch video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Check out Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's transformation from pyjamas to glamour

    Man in hot air balloon captures moments before crashing; Watch scary video-tgy

    Man in hot air balloon captures moments before crashing; Watch scary video

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon