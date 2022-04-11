Meet the potential picks for Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet

According to reports, the PML-N would have a majority of 12 members in the government. The PPP will be granted seven ministries, while the JUI-F would be handed four. Meanwhile, the MQM-P will have two, while the ANP, Jamhoori Watan Party, and Balochistan Awami Party would each have one.

Following the removal of previous Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister today, with participation from all Opposition parties in his cabinet.

Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastgir, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Rana Sanaullah, and Murtaza Javed of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are all expected to join the government.

Independent candidates Mohsin Dawar and Aslam Bhootani, as well as PML-Tariq Q's Bashir Cheema, are also expected to be appointed.

Azam Nazir Tarar's name is being considered for the position of Leader of the House in the Senate. According to the report, the PPP would award the ministry to either Sherry Rehman or Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar from the Senate. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is being considered for the position of foreign minister, while Shazia Marri's name is also being considered for a cabinet position.

Sharif has led the Opposition's efforts to destabilise Imran Khan's administration and has been named as the Opposition's lone contender for prime minister.

Taking to Twitter, the chief of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party, said, "Special thanks to media, civil society, lawyers, my Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Khalid Maqbool, Khalid Magsi, Mosin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Amir Haider Hoti & leaders & workers of all political parties for standing up for the Constitution!"

