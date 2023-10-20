Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Manipur-origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on

    There are approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian descent in Israel, with around 200 Bnei Menashe actively serving in the IDF and an additional 200 reservists summoned for service following recent attacks by Hamas terrorists.

    A 26-year-old Israeli soldier, Natanel Touthang, who hails from Manipur, India, sustained injuries on the front lines with Lebanon in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Touthang was hit by shrapnel from a shell fired by the terrorist group Hezbollah from Lebanon, causing injuries to his eye and arm.

    Notably, over 400 Jews originally from Manipur and Mizoram have answered the Israeli military's call to duty and have joined the front lines. Hezbollah, which supports the Palestinian cause, has a history of conflict with Israel, and the recent hostilities began after Hamas terrorists infiltrated into Israel, leading to a series of confrontations.

    Natanel Touthang's injuries occurred on October 18, and he is currently receiving treatment at the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

    Touthang's story is not unique, as many individuals who were born and raised in India have responded to the Israeli Defense Forces' call to duty and have joined their regiments on the front lines. One community, the Bnei Menashe, has a significant presence in this regard. They have been serving in the Israeli Defense Forces for decades and have earned distinctions for their service.

    There are approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian descent in Israel, with around 200 Bnei Menashe actively serving in the IDF and an additional 200 reservists summoned for service following recent attacks by Hamas terrorists. This demonstrates their commitment to serving in the Israeli military.

