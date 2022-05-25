Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man climbs building with bare hands to rescue a girl; watch

    A brave man manages to rescue a girl dangling from the window grill. The spine-chilling video emerged on social media and has gone viral.

    A courageous man was praised online for climbing up six floors of a building without any safety gear to rescue a child dangling from a window. The horrifying incident occurred in central China’s Shanxi province last week. The video shows a 5-year-old girl dangling from a window after she slipped between the security grills. When her neighbour named An Peng heard the little girl's painful cries, he rushed to rescue her without thinking twice. 

    Without hesitation or worrying about his safety, the man started to climb the exterior of the building by using safety bars attached to the front of the residential apartment.

    Climbing one after another floor, he successfully reaches the girl and spends 10 minutes lifting her. Finally, the girl’s mother arrived at the spot and assisted him in safely bringing the child down.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral social media users showered praises on the good Samaritan. Netizens thanked the man for his outstanding courage and fearlessness.  A user wrote, "Wow strong good harded Person!"

    According to reports, the off-duty firefighter, An Peng, said that the gap between the railings was wide, so he chose to rescue her immediately. 

    Recently, a Kazakhstan man climbed a tower to save a child hanging from the 8th floor in one such incident. While her mother went out shopping, a 3-year-old used cushions and toys to climb out the window. After seeing the youngster dangling from the building's eighth floor, a guy named Sabit Shontakbaev moved immediately to save her.

