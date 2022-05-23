Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man falls while climbing Srinivasa Sagara Dam wall in Karnataka; watch video

    In an unfortunate incident, a man from Karnataka who was attempting to climb the wall of the Srinivasa Sagara Dam in the Chikkaballapur district fell straight from 30-feet of height.

    We all know that thrill and adventure seekers like to acquire challenging targets. But they ignore safety protocols, overlook the danger associated with the task, and often suffer dangerous experiences that can also turn fatal.

    In one such horrible incident, a youth from Karnataka tried to climb up the wall of the Srinivas Sagar dam in Chikkaballapura and failed miserably. The man fell to the ground from a height of a 30-feet while attempting to scale the wall.

    The video, which was widely circulated on the internet, shows a young man mounting the dam wall. However, people assembled around tried to convince him to come down. The dam wall is approximately 50 feet high; as he climbs halfway through the wall, his foot slips as he loses balance, and he falls straight to the ground from a height of 30-feet. 

    After witnessing the terrifying incident, the people gathered around can be heard screaming. According to reports, the man suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

    Reportedly, even after the opposition from the dam’s administration, the man went ahead and climbed the walls of the Srinivasa Sagara dam.  He was advised not to do so. However, he stayed resistant. For violating the rules and regulations of the administration, the local police have registered a case against the youth. The dam administration has also warned to impose a hefty fine on the people who attempt to perform such dangerous stunts on the tourist spot. Watch the video.

