'Makes me emotional': Bill Gates on becoming a grandfather in 2023

In a blog titled 'The future our grandchildren deserve', Bill Gates wrote, "I started looking at the world through a new lens recently-when my older daughter gave me the incredible news that I'll become a grandfather next year."

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will soon become a grandfather, with his daughter Jennifer expecting her first child with her husband Nayel Nassar in 2023. In his latest blog, Gates weighed on how the next generation will grow in a world worse off due to climate crises.

"..I recently began viewing the world through a new lens after learning that I'll become a grandfather next year when my oldest daughter gave me the fantastic news," Gates wrote in his blog titled "The future our grandchildren deserve."

Additionally, he wrote, "I'll become a grandfather next year, and simply typing that sentence gets me emotional. And thought gives a new dimension to my work."

The billionaire said he was "more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive when I think about the world my grandchild will be born into."

The 67-year-old further shared that he was mistaken in his twenties to believe that grandparents have nothing to offer the world at large. "As I become older, though, I realise how mistaken I was." In November 2022, Bill Gatess' daughter, Jennifer (26), announced her pregnancy.

Gates also discussed climate change in his blog, which is at the heart of his concern for the future generation. Gates said that rising temperatures have begun to impact civilization and that action should be taken to protect future generations.

He said, "I can summarise the answer to the climate change problem in two words: by 2050, all greenhouse gas emissions must be gone."

Extreme weather is already causing more misery, and if we do not achieve net-zero emissions, our grandkids will grow up in a significantly worse world."

Jennifer posted two photographs of herself with a baby bump on her Instagram handle and wrote 'thankful' and emojis of a heart and a baby bottle. She is the eldest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates. In October 2021, she married Nayel Nassar. Bill and Melinda, the couple, will welcome their first grandchild after divorcing in 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar met on the equestrian circuit and are both Stanford graduates. They began dating in 2017 and married four years later at the Gates family property in Westchester, New York.

