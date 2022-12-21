Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Makes me emotional': Bill Gates on becoming a grandfather in 2023

    In a blog titled 'The future our grandchildren deserve', Bill Gates wrote, "I started looking at the world through a new lens recently-when my older daughter gave me the incredible news that I'll become a grandfather next year."

    Makes me emotional: Bill Gates on becoming a grandfather in 2023 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will soon become a grandfather, with his daughter Jennifer expecting her first child with her husband Nayel Nassar in 2023. In his latest blog, Gates weighed on how the next generation will grow in a world worse off due to climate crises. 

     

    "..I recently began viewing the world through a new lens after learning that I'll become a grandfather next year when my oldest daughter gave me the fantastic news," Gates wrote in his blog titled "The future our grandchildren deserve." 

    Additionally, he wrote, "I'll become a grandfather next year, and simply typing that sentence gets me emotional. And thought gives a new dimension to my work."

    The billionaire said he was "more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive when I think about the world my grandchild will be born into."

    The 67-year-old further shared that he was mistaken in his twenties to believe that grandparents have nothing to offer the world at large. "As I become older, though, I realise how mistaken I was." In November 2022, Bill Gatess' daughter, Jennifer (26), announced her pregnancy.

    Gates also discussed climate change in his blog, which is at the heart of his concern for the future generation. Gates said that rising temperatures have begun to impact civilization and that action should be taken to protect future generations.

    He said, "I can summarise the answer to the climate change problem in two words: by 2050, all greenhouse gas emissions must be gone."

    Extreme weather is already causing more misery, and if we do not achieve net-zero emissions, our grandkids will grow up in a significantly worse world."

    Jennifer posted two photographs of herself with a baby bump on her Instagram handle and wrote 'thankful' and emojis of a heart and a baby bottle. She is the eldest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates. In October 2021, she married Nayel Nassar. Bill and Melinda, the couple, will welcome their first grandchild after divorcing in 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar met on the equestrian circuit and are both Stanford graduates. They began dating in 2017 and married four years later at the Gates family property in Westchester, New York.

    Also Read: Most expensive art auction: Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection earns record $1 billion

    Also Read: 'Have to show up, be my best': Melinda Gates on working with Bill Gates after divorce

    Also Read: Bombay High Court issues notice to SII, Bill Gates as father blames Covishield killed daughter

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    97 year old Irmgard Furchner ex secretary of Nazi commander convicted for over 10000 murders gcw

    97-year-old Irmgard Furchner, ex-secretary of Nazi commander, convicted for over 10,000 murders

    US condemns Taliban's decision of barring women from university education in Afghanistan; check details AJR

    US condemns Taliban's decision of barring women from university education in Afghanistan; check details

    Imran Khan's alleged 'sex call' goes viral; PTI calls it 'fake' - adt

    Pakistan: Imran Khan's alleged 'sex call' goes viral; PTI calls it 'fake'

    First photos of new UK currency notes with King Charles III s portrait revealed by Bank of England gcw

    First photos of new UK currency notes with King Charles's portrait revealed by Bank of England

    China witnesses overloaded hospitals crematoriums overburdened as COVID surges across nation gcw

    China witnesses overloaded hospitals, crematoriums overburdened as COVID surges across nation

    Recent Stories

    Delhi government schools to introduce pre lunch mini snack break for students gcw

    Delhi government schools to introduce pre-lunch 'mini snack' break for students

    Govinda finally spills the beans on why he kept his marriage with wife Sunita Ahuja a secret - READ ON vma

    Govinda finally spills the beans on why he kept his marriage with wife Sunita Ahuja a secret - READ ON

    Global Hunger Index does not reflect India true picture Smriti Irani tells Parliament AJR

    'Global Hunger Index does not reflect India's true picture': Smriti Irani tells Parliament

    ISRO Recruitment 2022: Notification released for 500+ vacancies; know age limit, eligibility criteria - adt

    ISRO Recruitment 2022: Notification released for 500+ vacancies; know age limit, eligibility criteria

    Why does Nayanthara avoid attending movie promotional events? The reason is out RBA

    Why does Nayanthara avoid attending movie promotional events? The reason is out

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon