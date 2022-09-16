Major fire engulfs skyscraper in China's Changsha city; casualties 'currently unknown'

According to the report, the fire engulfed the tall building that housed the state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom's office. According to CCTV footage, orange flames raged through a building in a densely populated city area while black smoke billowed into the sky.

A major fire broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday, with the number of casualties "currently unknown," according to state media.

"Thick smoke is erupting from the site, and several dozen floors are ferociously burning," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

"Firefighters have started working to extinguish the flames and conduct rescues at the scene," the statement further continued.

According to the report, the fire consumed a tall building that housed an office of the state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom.

CCTV footage showed orange flames raging through a building in a densely populated city area while black smoke billowed into the sky.

A local news outlet's social media video showed the outside of the charred tower black.

Changsha, Hunan province's capital, has a population of about 10 million people.

Also Read: SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States

Also Read: Crude oil prices slip as China's COVID curbs; Brent crude drops 78 cents

Also Read: India cautions medical students headed to China of low pass rate, learning Putonghua and more