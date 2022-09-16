Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major fire engulfs skyscraper in China's Changsha city; casualties 'currently unknown'

    According to the report, the fire engulfed the tall building that housed the state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom's office. According to CCTV footage, orange flames raged through a building in a densely populated city area while black smoke billowed into the sky.

    A major fire broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday, with the number of casualties "currently unknown," according to state media.

    "Thick smoke is erupting from the site, and several dozen floors are ferociously burning," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

     

     

    "Firefighters have started working to extinguish the flames and conduct rescues at the scene," the statement further continued.

    According to the report, the fire consumed a tall building that housed an office of the state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom.

    CCTV footage showed orange flames raging through a building in a densely populated city area while black smoke billowed into the sky.

     

     

    A local news outlet's social media video showed the outside of the charred tower black.

    Changsha, Hunan province's capital, has a population of about 10 million people.

