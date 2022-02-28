  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Latvia authorises its nationals to volunteer to fight in Ukraine

    "Our countrymen who wish to help Ukraine and volunteer to serve there to protect Ukraine's independence and our common security must be free to do so," said Juris Rancanis, head of the parliamentary defence, home affairs, and corruption prevention panel, which authored the legislation.
     

    Latvia authorises its nationals to volunteer to fight in Ukraine gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Latvia, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Latvia's parliament voted unanimously on Monday to enable its citizens to fight in Ukraine if they so want, according to a statement from the legislature. "Our countrymen who wish to help Ukraine and volunteer to serve there to protect Ukraine's independence and our common security must be free to do so," said Juris Rancanis, head of the parliamentary defence, home affairs, and corruption prevention panel, which authored the legislation.

    Latvia and Lithuania had decided to bar Russian airlines from using their airspace. "Latvian airspace will be blocked to flights by Russian planes," Latvia's Justice and Transport Ministers stated on Saturday. Lithuania's Cabinet of Ministers supported the same move, barring Russian airlines from accessing its airspace.

    As previously reported, Estonia chose to limit its airspace to Russian flights. The diplomat who made the announcement urged his Baltic colleagues to "do the same in order to block Russia off from European airspace."

    Russia banned its airspace to planes from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Slovenia on Sunday as a form of retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia stated on Saturday that it will prohibit flights from Bulgaria, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Austrian Airlines, Austria's national carrier, also said late Saturday that it will postpone flights to Russia and avoid Russian airspace for at least the next seven days.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on February 24 and started a large-scale invasion of the nation. Missile attacks were carried out on a number of Ukrainian cities, and military sites of Ukraine's Armed Forces were targeted.

    Also Read | Russia has sent 400 mercenaries to assassinate Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, says report

     

    Also Read | Central ministers on war duty: PM Modi to rush 4 special envoys to evacuate Indian in Ukraine

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Mriya, world's biggest cargo plane, destroyed in Ukraine

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Career What makes Ukraine preferred destination for Indian students

    What makes Ukraine preferred destination for Indian students

    Ukraine delegation in Belarus for talks with Russia, will talk about immediate ceasefire, says Zelensky-dnm

    Ukraine’s delegation in Belarus for talks with Russia, ‘will talk about immediate ceasefire’, says Zelensky

    Ukraine claims speed of the advance of Russian troops has slowed gcw

    Ukraine claims 'speed of the advance' of Russian troops has slowed

    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine govt using civilians as human shields, claims Russia-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine govt using civilians as ‘human shields’, claims Russia

    Ukraine Russia crisis What is SWIFT Why Russian banks need it explained

    Explained: What is SWIFT? Why Russian banks will bleed without it

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Fire breaks out in apartment in Mumbai suburb, 8 fire engines rushed to spot-dnm

    Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in apartment in Mumbai suburb, 8 fire engines rushed to spot

    Career What makes Ukraine preferred destination for Indian students

    What makes Ukraine preferred destination for Indian students

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana cleared to play after suffering blow to head-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Mandhana cleared to play after suffering blow to head

    Ukraine delegation in Belarus for talks with Russia, will talk about immediate ceasefire, says Zelensky-dnm

    Ukraine’s delegation in Belarus for talks with Russia, ‘will talk about immediate ceasefire’, says Zelensky

    Mahashivratri 2022 Baahubali to Kedarnath Oh My God 2 6 films that revolve around Lord Shiva drb

    Mahashivratri 2022: Baahubali to Kedarnath, Oh My God 2, 6 films that revolve around Lord Shiva

    Recent Videos

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Happy for the attitude and character of everybody in ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on BFC victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy for the attitude and character of everybody in ATKMB - Ferrando on BFC victory

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: BFC has shown in the season how it plays football - Marco Pezzaiuoli on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC has shown in the season how it plays football - Pezzaiuoli on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win

    Video Icon
    Ukraine situation Narendra Modi chairs two-hour long meeting

    PM Modi chairs over 2-hour meeting on Ukraine, reviews situation

    Video Icon