Karachi restaurant turns into battleground as two families clash over chair during meal; WATCH viral video

A dramatic scene unfolded at a popular restaurant in Karachi’s Defence area, Pakistan after a minor disagreement between two families over a chair erupted into a full-blown physical altercation. The incident, which occurred at an upscale eatery Khayaban-e-Sehar, quickly escalated as both the families engaged in a heated exchange that eventually spiraled into physical blows.

A video of the brawl surfaced online shortly after, showing scenes of chaos as both families engaged in a tumultuous exchange, raining slaps and punches at each other.

According to local media reports, the altercation reportedly began when one family attempted to take a chair from a nearby table without permission which led to a heated exchange that quickly turned physical, involving both men and women from the two groups.

Police quickly arrived at the restaurant to defuse the situation, escorting both families to the local station for questioning.

Cops are conducting an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events, leading to the brawl.

