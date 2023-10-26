Israeli Army conducts late-night 'targeted raid' in Gaza with tanks | WATCH

The Israeli military, accusing Hamas of operating within civilian areas, reported that its strikes targeted militants and military facilities. Gaza-based militants have been launching continuous rocket barrages into Israel since the conflict began over two weeks ago.

In a significant development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an overnight "targeted raid" in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, involving infantry forces and tanks. During this operation, the IDF successfully targeted multiple terrorists, dismantled critical infrastructure, and eliminated anti-tank guided missile launch positions. This action is a strategic move aimed at fortifying the border area in anticipation of further escalations, signaling the potential for a full ground offensive in the future.

Israel-Palestine war: Preparing for ground invasion of Gaza to wipe out Hamas, says Netanyahu

On Thursday, the IDF stated that its troops had targeted multiple terrorists, infrastructure, and positions used for launching anti-tank guided missiles. The Israeli military further explained that this operation was part of the preparations for what they referred to as the "next stages of the war," potentially alluding to a full-scale ground offensive.

This action occurred less than a day after a warning from the United Nations on Wednesday, stating that they were running out of fuel supplies in the Gaza Strip. This shortage would severely limit their capacity to provide relief efforts in the region.

The UN's alert coincided with Gaza's hospitals struggling to treat a large number of wounded individuals amid diminishing resources, as Israeli airstrikes continued.

The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, reported that over the past 24 hours, more than 750 people lost their lives. This escalating death toll in Gaza represents an unprecedented tragedy within the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as reported by UN agencies.

The situation could deteriorate even further if Israel proceeds with an anticipated ground offensive, aimed at defeating Hamas, an Islamic militant organization committed to Israel's destruction.

