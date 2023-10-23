Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Spooky! US restaurant claims 'ghost' triggered its motion detector alarms; shares video (WATCH)

    A restaurant in New Hampshire claims a ghost triggered its motion detector, sharing a mysterious CCTV video ahead of Halloween, sparking both paranormal and rational discussions online.

    Spooky US restaurant claims ghost triggered its motion detector alarms; shares video WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    In anticipation of Halloween, a restaurant in New Hampshire has made an eerie claim, asserting that a 'ghost' triggered its motion detector. This supernatural occurrence was accompanied by the release of a CCTV video capturing the event, where a mysterious, smoky entity seemingly activated the alarms inside the establishment, as reported by CBS News.

    The Library Restaurant, situated within the Rockingham Hotel in Portsmouth, US, shared the enigmatic video on their Facebook page. The footage begins by showcasing a nighttime street scene in front of the restaurant. After a brief moment, the camera captures a fast-moving white object drifting across the view, prompting a response from the local police officers shortly afterward.

    The Library Restaurant explained the incident by stating, "Our building - the Rockingham - is well known for its ghosts and notably the ones in the Library basement. Last night, for the very first time our motion detector alarms INSIDE the building were set off by this camera motion caught on video in the dead of night outside the window. The motion detectors inside cannot see what the camera outside sees!"

    The post added a touch of mystery, asking readers to "Make of it what you will but this has never happened before! Spooky coincidence for the time of year?"

    Adrienne Waterman, co-owner of the restaurant, shared her own experiences, noting that she had seen things "fall off shelves," although she was quick to acknowledge that such events could often be explained rationally. In contrast, Marc Lipoma, the executive chef at The Library, admitted, "I am not a particularly superstitious or ghost-prone person."

    The video stirred a diverse range of reactions on the internet, with some embracing the idea of the paranormal and others suggesting more practical explanations, such as steam or fog. One user claimed to have experienced a female ghost in the restaurant's lower-level bathroom area, while another proposed that the observed phenomenon might be related to moisture and wind.

    Intriguingly, a third commenter raised the question: "So that whiff of (smoke?) wasn't just through the air outside, it was also inside the building too? That's what set off the inside motion detectors? (not the blinking lights or car headlights) correct? That is spooky."

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
