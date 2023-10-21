Soldiers sing Israeli anthem, play piano in home destroyed by Hamas; IDF salutes their spirit (WATCH)

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) posted the video on the social networking site X in which a soldier is seen playing the Israeli anthem on piano, representing tenacity and willpower in the face of difficulty. Watch the video here.

An Israeli soldier played the country’s national anthem on a piano found amid the ruins of a kibbutz decimated by Hamas terrorists, in a chilling scene captured on video. The soldier's moving performance of the Israeli anthem represents tenacity and willpower in the face of difficulty. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) posted the video on the social networking site X, which was formerly Twitter. It highlights the Israeli people's unwavering spirit in these difficult times.

Over 1,400 people were killed in the surprise October 7 invasion, with thousands more injured and approximately 200 believed taken hostage.

Meanwhile, following Hamas' release of two American prisoners, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his forces would "fight until victory" in Gaza, indicating that there would be no break in their bombing of the territory and an impending invasion. American mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan were abducted during Hamas' October 7 raid on southern Israel, but they were freed by the Islamist organisation on Friday.

"Two of our abductees are at home. We are not giving up on the effort to return all abducted and missing people," Netanyahu said in a statement released late Friday night.

Since Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel and killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped almost 200 others, they were the first hostages verified by both sides of the war to be released.