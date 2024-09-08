Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is President Biden taking too much time off? A record-breaking 40 percent of his tenure are vacation days

    President Joe Biden has spent 532 days on vacation in less than four years, accounting for 40% of his presidency. Critics argue this is excessive, especially during a time of global uncertainty and domestic challenges.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    A recent analysis by the Republican National Committee has revealed that US President Joe Biden has spent a substantial amount of time on vacation during his presidency, totaling 532 days in less than four years. This accounts for approximately 40% of his time in office, surpassing the vacation time of his predecessors.

    In contrast to the average American worker, who receives 11 days of vacation per year, President Biden's vacation time is equivalent to nearly five decades' worth of vacation days. Critics argue that this vacation time is inappropriate, as it especially came during a period of global uncertainty and domestic challenges.

    President Biden's vacation time of 532 days in less than four years has raised eyebrows among critics, who argue that the President should be more focused on addressing pressing issues like inflation, border security, and international conflicts.

    Despite these concerns, presidential aides insist that President Biden remains committed to his duties, even while on vacation. They point out that he works remotely and is always available, just like his predecessors.

    However, a comparison with previous presidents reveals that President Biden has taken more time off than most. In fact, his 40% absence rate surpasses that of former President Donald Trump, who spent 26% of his presidency on personal trips. Meanwhile, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama took breaks for only 11% of their two-term presidencies, and Jimmy Carter took a mere 79 days off during his single term.

    Some have even joked that President Biden should take more time off, given the frequency and duration of his breaks. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis quipped that the President should take a longer vacation, highlighting the perceived disconnect between his leisure time and the pressing issues facing the nation.

