Indian mission rejects reports of Sri Lankan politicians fleeing to India

Through a tweet, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka informed that they have recently become aware of rumours circulating in various sections of the media and social media claiming that certain political figures and their families have fled to India. These are obviously false reports devoid of any truth or substance. Therefore, the High Commission categorically denies them.

After Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation, violence erupted in many Sri Lankan cities. The resignation adds pressure on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is under pressure from protesters to resign and step down immediately.

Protesters are also infuriated by reports that many MPs from the ruling party are leaving the country. Protesters used vehicles on Tuesday to block Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) entrance, preventing MPs from leaving.

After the violence escalated, Lankan police issued shoot-at-sight orders. Fearing for their safety, Colombo security forces and cops rescued the former Prime Minister from the Temple Trees area in Colombo and took him to Trincomalee Naval Base.

After receiving the reports, the protesters carried out demonstrations outside the naval base.

Till Thursday, Sri Lanka will remain under a curfew. Due to violence, six people have died, and over 225 have been injured.

Protesters continue to target the homes and other properties of ruling party legislators. They were also angered with the police, and they assaulted senior deputy inspector general Deshabandu Tennakoon. Tennakoon was saved from the mob's wrath after police fired warning shots and dispatched reinforcements.

Meanwhile, another ruling party MP outside Colombo killed two protesters and injured five others. This is the second time that a lawmaker has killed protesters in three days. Earlier on Monday, lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala shot was gheraoed by protesters and shot two people, one of whom died. Athukorala later committed suicide by shooting himself.

The United Nations, India, the United Kingdom, and the European Union have all expressed their concern and urged all parties to refrain from violence and destroy public property.