Sri Lanka economic crisis: 10 latest developments

A nationwide curfew has been imposed until Wednesday, and the army has been deployed in Colombo, the country's capital.

Sri Lanka experienced its most violent day in recent weeks on Monday, when Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned and clashes erupted across the country, killing at least five people and injuring over 200 more. According to the reports, politician Amarakeerthi Athukorala of the ruling party was shot dead. For decades, the Rajapaksas have been the most dominant political family in the South Asian nation, but the current economic challenges have become a political quagmire. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also been called upon to resign. A nationwide curfew has been imposed until Wednesday, and the army has been deployed in Colombo, the country's capital.

Updates

1) While stepping down, Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted on Monday that he has tendered his resignation as Prime Minister to the President with an immediate effect. He further urged people to be restrained and remember that violence only begets violence. He wrote in another post that the economic crisis they are in requires an economical solution, which the present administration is determined to achieve.

2) After Rajapaksa's resignation, his supporters took to the streets for demonstrations, scenes of disorder erupted, and violence erupted. Protesters who have been camped out in downtown Colombo for weeks demanding the resignation of the Rajapaksa brothers have reportedly been targeted.



3) People's basic requirements have been met with difficulty in the country. Imports of everything from milk to petrol have plunged, resulting in severe food shortages and rolling power outages.

4) The US Department of State tweeted and stated that they are closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. Expressed concern about the violence against the peaceful protesters and urged all Sri Lankans to focus on finding and enabling long-term solutions to the country's economic and political difficulties

5) The Rajapaksa family's ancestral home was set on fire located in the southern district of Hambantota, while local reports stated that the protestors even tried to storm the PM's residence in Colombo's Temple Trees neighbourhood.

6) With the immediate changes, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who previously blamed outside reasons for the situation, is reported to be more isolated.

7) The president invited all parties in the parliament to come together in a united national government to get through the crisis

8) Sri Lanka is deeply in debt, and the rates of basic necessities have been rising, making it harder for citizens to satisfy their essential needs.

9) Sajith Premadasa, opposition leader, stated that they are very much capable of defending themselves against state-sponsored violence but must not forget that they are also capable of compassion. Future generations will be monitoring how people show their frustration. The only genuine and acceptable route is nonviolence, he added.

10) Following the reports, Sri Lankan stocks are one of the worst performers in the world in 2022.

