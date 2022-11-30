Raveena Tandon reacts to probe launched against her over Tiger Reserve video; says, 'it's forest dept vehicle'

The actress said she was travelling in a jeep licenced by the forest department, which did not deviate from its 'tourism path.' Further, she said department-provided trained guides and drivers accompanied her on the safari.

Actress Raveena Tandon responded to the investigation launched by the Satpura Tiger Reserve authorities into a video that purportedly showed her in a vehicle driving close to a tigress on Wednesday, November 30.

Tandon also shared news channel clips of the report. The actress further said she was travelling in a jeep licenced by the forest department, which did not deviate from its 'tourism path.' She tweeted that she was accompanied on the safari by department-provided trained guides and drivers.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "#satpuratigerreserve. A tiger approaches the deputy ranger's motorcycle. It is impossible to predict when and how tigers will react. It's a Forest Department-licensed vehicle with guides and drivers who have been trained to understand their boundaries and legalities."

"Tigers rule over their territories. We are silent spectators. Any sudden movements can also startle them. Fortunately for us, we did not take any sudden action but sat quietly and watched the tigress move on," Tandon added. "We were on the tourist trail, which most tigers cross. And Katy, the tigress in this video, is habituated to approaching vehicles and snarling."

On Tuesday, Raveena posted a video and photos from her trip on Twitter. She captioned, "Got beautiful shots of sharmilee and her cubs in Tadoba. Due to the unreadable nature of the subject, wildlife shots are unpredictable. One attempts to remain silent while capturing the best moments. Shot captured on Sony Zoom lens 200/400."

As per PTI, on Tuesday, the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest Dheeraj Singh Chouhan said that he had started an investigation into the alleged incident based on the directives of senior officials. He claimed that during Raveena's visit to the reserve, her vehicle allegedly came into contact with the tiger. According to the official, the vehicle driver and the officers on duty will be served with a notice and questioned. Further, he added that the investigation report would be forwarded to senior officials for further action.

About Raveena's upcoming projects, she will be next seen in Ghudchadi, a family comedy starring Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar. Binoy Gandhi is directing the film, produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming Pictures. Additionally, she has Arbaaz Khan's upcoming social drama, Patna Shukla. Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik also play important roles in the film.

