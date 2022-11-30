Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raveena Tandon reacts to probe launched against her over Tiger Reserve video; says, 'it's forest dept vehicle'

    The actress said she was travelling in a jeep licenced by the forest department, which did not deviate from its 'tourism path.' Further, she said department-provided trained guides and drivers accompanied her on the safari. 
     

    Raveen Tandon reacts to probe launched against her over Tiger Reserve video; says, 'it's forest dept vehicle..'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 3:03 PM IST

    Actress Raveena Tandon responded to the investigation launched by the Satpura Tiger Reserve authorities into a video that purportedly showed her in a vehicle driving close to a tigress on Wednesday, November 30.

    Tandon also shared news channel clips of the report. The actress further said she was travelling in a jeep licenced by the forest department, which did not deviate from its 'tourism path.' She tweeted that she was accompanied on the safari by department-provided trained guides and drivers.

    She took to Twitter and wrote, "#satpuratigerreserve. A tiger approaches the deputy ranger's motorcycle. It is impossible to predict when and how tigers will react. It's a Forest Department-licensed vehicle with guides and drivers who have been trained to understand their boundaries and legalities."

    "Tigers rule over their territories. We are silent spectators. Any sudden movements can also startle them. Fortunately for us, we did not take any sudden action but sat quietly and watched the tigress move on," Tandon added. "We were on the tourist trail, which most tigers cross. And Katy, the tigress in this video, is habituated to approaching vehicles and snarling."

    On Tuesday, Raveena posted a video and photos from her trip on Twitter. She captioned, "Got beautiful shots of sharmilee and her cubs in Tadoba. Due to the unreadable nature of the subject, wildlife shots are unpredictable. One attempts to remain silent while capturing the best moments. Shot captured on Sony Zoom lens 200/400."

     

    As per PTI, on Tuesday, the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest Dheeraj Singh Chouhan said that he had started an investigation into the alleged incident based on the directives of senior officials. He claimed that during Raveena's visit to the reserve, her vehicle allegedly came into contact with the tiger. According to the official, the vehicle driver and the officers on duty will be served with a notice and questioned. Further, he added that the investigation report would be forwarded to senior officials for further action.

    About Raveena's upcoming projects, she will be next seen in Ghudchadi, a family comedy starring Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar. Binoy Gandhi is directing the film, produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming Pictures. Additionally, she has Arbaaz Khan's upcoming social drama, Patna Shukla. Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik also play important roles in the film.

    Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and more celebs spotted at Sunita Kapoor's house

    Also read: Juhi Chawla to Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, 8 actresses of 90s who made it big on OTT

     

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up' AJR

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up'

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence RBA

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence

    Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version RBA

    Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version

    Priyanka Chopra brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms actress shares photo says Aww My heart RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms; actress shares photo says, "Aww…My heart"

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details RBA

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details

    Recent Stories

    Who was Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, dies at 96 AJR

    Who was Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, dies at 96

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Why did Antony miss Brazil training session? Here is the bizarre reason-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Why did Antony miss Brazil's training session? Here's the bizarre reason

    Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series gcw

    Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series

    Promote medical, law education in mother tongue for better understanding: Amit Shah to states AJR

    Promote medical, law education in mother tongue for better understanding: Amit Shah to states

    Kim Kardashian house pictures: SKIMS owner shares inside house photos post-divorce settlement with Kanye West RBA

    Kim Kardashian house pictures: SKIMS owner shares inside house photos post-divorce settlement with Kanye West

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon