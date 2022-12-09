Leaked audio proves Imran Khan wanted to sell expensive watches; wife called dealer: Report

Imran Khan was caught in a controversy for selling multi-million dollar luxury watch gifted to former PM Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A new audio clip of a conversation between Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and a senior official leaked, in which she is heard asking the official to sell her husband’s wristwatches.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, is heard asking the senior official to sell her husband's wristwatches in a recent audio tape that was leaked. Bushra Bibi and top PTI official Zulfi Bukhari spoke on the phone for 21 seconds, which reignited the debate about Imran Khan's sale of his "toshkhana," or state depository gifts.

"There are a few of watches that Khan Sahib wants sent to you so you may sell. He wants the watches auctioned off since he no longer wears them," Bushra Bibi can be heard saying Bukhari over the phone. “Sure, murshid. I will do it,” Zulfi can be heard replying in absolute agreement.

The latest conversation comes amid a series of audio recordings showcasing the leadership of the PTI and PML-N engaging informal talks never meant to be heard by the public, a report in Dawn claimed.

Zulfi afterwards vehemently responded to the tape indicating that he neither sold or acquired a watch and wanted a forensic analysis of the audio clip. He said, "I am prepared to pay for it (the audit).

Imran Khan got involved in a scandal after selling a pricey expensive watch worth millions of dollars that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had given to the former prime minister of Pakistan.

Khan acknowledged selling at least four gifts he got as prime minister in a written response he provided to Pakistan's Election Commission. He said that after paying Rs 21.5 million, he sold the presents he had obtained from the public treasury. According to reports, the presents included a diamond ring, four Rolex watches, an expensive pen, a set of cufflinks, and an expensive timepiece.

