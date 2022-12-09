Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leaked audio proves Imran Khan wanted to sell expensive watches; wife called dealer: Report

    Imran Khan was caught in a controversy for selling multi-million dollar luxury watch gifted to former PM Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A new audio clip of a conversation between Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and a senior official leaked, in which she is heard asking the official to sell her husband’s wristwatches.

    Leaked audio proves Imran Khan wanted to sell expensive watches wife called dealer Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, is heard asking the senior official to sell her husband's wristwatches in a recent audio tape that was leaked. Bushra Bibi and top PTI official Zulfi Bukhari spoke on the phone for 21 seconds, which reignited the debate about Imran Khan's sale of his "toshkhana," or state depository gifts.

    "There are a few of watches that Khan Sahib wants sent to you so you may sell. He wants the watches auctioned off since he no longer wears them," Bushra Bibi can be heard saying Bukhari over the phone.  “Sure, murshid. I will do it,” Zulfi can be heard replying in absolute agreement.

    Also Read | Indonesia passes new criminal code, bans sex outside marriage; check details

    The latest conversation comes amid a series of audio recordings showcasing the leadership of the PTI and PML-N engaging informal talks never meant to be heard by the public, a report in Dawn claimed.

    Zulfi afterwards vehemently responded to the tape indicating that he neither sold or acquired a watch and wanted a forensic analysis of the audio clip. He said, "I am prepared to pay for it (the audit).

    Also read: UK to allow staff to request flexible working from first day of job

    Imran Khan got involved in a scandal after selling a pricey expensive watch worth millions of dollars that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had given to the former prime minister of Pakistan.

    Khan acknowledged selling at least four gifts he got as prime minister in a written response he provided to Pakistan's Election Commission. He said that after paying Rs 21.5 million, he sold the presents he had obtained from the public treasury. According to reports, the presents included a diamond ring, four Rolex watches, an expensive pen, a set of cufflinks, and an expensive timepiece.

    Also read: 'Goblin mode': Oxford English Dictionary announces word of year for 2022

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Outrage after US delivers 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout to Russia to free basketball star Brittney Griner and not paul whelan snt

    Outrage after US delivers 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout to Russia to free basketball star Brittney Griner

    Taliban carry out first public execution since Afghanistan takeover gcw

    Taliban carry out 1st public execution since Afghanistan takeover

    Over 150 passengers injured after two trains collide in Spain; check details AJR

    Over 150 passengers injured after two trains collide in Spain; check details

    China scraps many COVID regulations allows home quarantine ends temporary lockdowns gcw

    China scraps many COVID regulations, allows home quarantine, ends temporary lockdowns

    Two killed, several injured in suspected suicide bomb blast at Indonesia Police Station AJR

    Two killed, several injured in suspected suicide bomb blast at Indonesia Police Station

    Recent Stories

    7 healthy tips to be followed for growth of nails sur

    7 healthy tips to be followed for growth of nails

    Bigg Boss 16: "You can't scare Priyanka with judgment, she's fearless" says Shruti Sharma vma

    Bigg Boss 16: "You can't scare Priyanka with judgment, she's fearless" says Shruti Sharma

    Around 20,000 mangrove trees to be cut for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project; Bombay HC gives go ahead AJR

    Around 20,000 mangrove trees to be cut for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project; Bombay HC gives go ahead

    Pathaan Deepika Padukone looks SEXY in golden monokini; Shah Rukh Khan shares Besharam Rang song poster RBA

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone looks SEXY in golden monokini; Shah Rukh Khan shares 'Besharam Rang' song poster

    Jio Phone 5G specs revealed online likely to have dual rear camera Is it launching soon gcw

    Jio Phone 5G specs revealed online, likely to have dual rear camera; Is it launching soon?

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon