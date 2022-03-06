Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How Airbnb rentals are helping Ukrainians amid war with Russia

    People are sharing on social media how they booked their stay in various Ukrainian towns to donate money to residents who are facing extreme financial hardship and losses as a result of the Russian invasion.
     

    How Airbnb rentals are helping Ukrainians amid war with Russia gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Despite the fact that Ukraine is at war, Airbnb bookings in the country are skyrocketing. As Russia's aggression against its neighbour continues, people all over the world have come up with an unusual way to help Ukrainians by paying for their rentals even though they are unable to visit the country. People are sharing on social media how they booked their stay in various Ukrainian towns to donate money to residents who are facing extreme financial hardship and losses as a result of the Russian invasion.

    The move comes after the home rental platform earlier this week offered free housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, as well as an invitation to others to participate by offering their homes.

    It all started when the popular Instagram account @quentin.quarantino suggested the idea, and others quickly followed suit. "Yesterday, I proposed a way to help Ukraine by renting out rooms on Airbnb. "24 hours later, hundreds of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas," he wrote online, sharing some conversations between the hosts and the guests.

    But it was Airbnb's clarification that they would not be taking a cut of all bookings in Ukraine during the crisis that prompted others to join quickly. Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb, also took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the outpouring of support. "61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine in the last 48 hours. That's $1.9M going to Hosts in need," Chesky tweeted, calling it a "cool idea."

    Here's how netizens are coming forward to help the citizens stranded in Ukraine:

    Also Read | 'Urges PM Modi to reach out...' Ukraine FM's appeal amid Russia invasion

    Also Read | Zelenskyy speaks with Joe Biden; discusses security, financial support for Ukraine

    Also Read | 'Good on PM Modi's part to send 4 ministers...' says Indian envoy to Poland

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urges PM Modi to reach out to Putin to stop war Ukraine FM's appeal amid Russia invasion gcw

    'Urges PM Modi to reach out...' Ukraine FM's appeal amid Russia invasion

    Zelenskyy speaks with Joe Biden discusses security financial support for Ukraine gcw

    Zelenskyy speaks with Joe Biden; discusses security, financial support for Ukraine

    Russia-Ukraine war: End war immediately: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to urge Vladimir Putin-dnm

    ‘End war immediately’: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to urge Vladimir Putin

    Russia-Ukraine war: Mariupol evacuation on hold as Russia violates ceasefire-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Mariupol evacuation on hold as Russia violates ceasefire

    Why the ISIS hates Pakistan and keeps making it bleed

    Why the ISIS hates Pakistan and keeps making it bleed

    Recent Stories

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics RCB

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes 5, Ravichandran Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on-ayh

    IND vs SL: Jadeja takes 5, Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on

    Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer dry Grand Slam spell to continue?-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer's dry Grand Slam spell to continue?

    Elizabeth Hurley on ex-fiance Shane Warne's passing; actress shares emotional throwback photos RCB

    Elizabeth Hurley on ex-fiance Shane Warne's passing; actress shares emotional throwback photos

    Journalist Boria Majumdar to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation-ayh

    Journalist to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation

    Recent Videos

    Good on PM Modi s part to send 4 ministers says Indian envoy to Poland gcw

    'Good on PM Modi's part to send 4 ministers...' says Indian envoy to Poland

    Video Icon
    Racism amid Russian invasion Ukrainian civilians pushed and hit Indian students

    Ukrainians told Indian students, 'will not let black people enter trains'

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine crisis Indian students relive war horror

    'Air raid sirens kept going off...' Indian students relive Ukraine war horror

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss to JFC - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss - Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFc vs OFC: Odisha FC tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur FC - Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur - Coyle

    Video Icon