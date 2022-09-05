Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Horrific' Canada stabbing: 10 dead, many injured, suspects on the run

    After the mass killings, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, "The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured." Police named the two suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, providing photos and descriptions but no further details about their motive or the victims.
     

    Horrific Canada stabbing 10 dead many injured suspects on the run gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the gruesome stabbings in Saskatchewan and described the incident as "horrific and heartbreaking". Early on Sunday morning, a series of knife attacks in the Canadian state of Saskatchewan resulted in at least 10 fatalities and 15 injuries. Efforts are on to nab the suspects.

    Taking to Twitter, Trudeau wrote: “The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured."

    “We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground," he added.

    Also Read | Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal plunges to death days after company announces layoffs

    According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the stabbing spree occurred in 13 different sites around the province and left at least 15 other persons hospitalised in addition to those who died. Police has named the two suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, providing photos and descriptions but no further details about their motive or the victims. The two were seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue and spotted in the city of Regina, about 320 km (200 miles) south of the attacks in the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, police said. It said they may have been seen in the city of Regina on Sunday morning in a black Nissan Rogue SUV with the licence plate 119 MPI.

    Police bulletins urged people to report any suspicious people and to take precautions including sheltering in place, while warning against picking up hitchhikers or approaching suspicious people.

    Also read: Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne, worth Rs 2.39 crore, stolen from London recovered in Pakistan

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal plunges to death days after company announces layoffs AJR

    Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal plunges to death days after company announces layoffs

    Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak UK PM results to be announced today Know how where to watch live gcw

    Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak: UK PM results to be announced today; Know how, where to watch live

    Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne worth Rs 2 39 crore stolen from London recovered in Pakistan gcw

    Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne, worth Rs 2.39 crore, stolen from London recovered in Pakistan

    See you Monday Rishi Sunak signs off UK PM campaign Ready for Rishi with an optimistic tweet gcw

    'See you Monday': Rishi Sunak signs off UK PM campaign with an optimistic tweet

    Indian man racially abused in Poland, called 'parasite and invader': Watch AJR

    Indian man racially abused in Poland, called 'parasite and invader': Watch

    Recent Stories

    Fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow, residents trapped inside AJR

    Fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow, residents trapped inside

    Good news for all Kartik Aaryan's fans: Aashiqui 3 is bagged by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star RBA

    Good news for all Kartik Aaryan's fans: Aashiqui 3 is bagged by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star

    IMD predicts Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days AJR

    IMD predicts Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days

    Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

    Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

    Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal plunges to death days after company announces layoffs AJR

    Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal plunges to death days after company announces layoffs

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon