'Horrific' Canada stabbing: 10 dead, many injured, suspects on the run

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the gruesome stabbings in Saskatchewan and described the incident as "horrific and heartbreaking". Early on Sunday morning, a series of knife attacks in the Canadian state of Saskatchewan resulted in at least 10 fatalities and 15 injuries. Efforts are on to nab the suspects.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground," he added.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the stabbing spree occurred in 13 different sites around the province and left at least 15 other persons hospitalised in addition to those who died. Police has named the two suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, providing photos and descriptions but no further details about their motive or the victims. The two were seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue and spotted in the city of Regina, about 320 km (200 miles) south of the attacks in the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, police said. It said they may have been seen in the city of Regina on Sunday morning in a black Nissan Rogue SUV with the licence plate 119 MPI.

Police bulletins urged people to report any suspicious people and to take precautions including sheltering in place, while warning against picking up hitchhikers or approaching suspicious people.

