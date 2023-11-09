Hamas' top 3 leaders are worth staggering $11 billion; raises questions over lavish lifestyle as Gaza suffers

The article discusses the alleged opulent lifestyle of Hamas leadership in Qatar, their sources of wealth, and the implications of this situation, including potential repercussions for Qatar's relationship with the United States.

The leadership of Hamas has been reported to have significant wealth, with an estimated combined fortune of $11 billion. These senior figures are known to reside in Qatar, enjoying luxurious accommodations and access to private jets and a lavish lifestyle even as the war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group rages on in Gaza Strip, as reported by The New York Post.

The leaders in question, such as Ismail Haniyeh, Moussa Abu Marzuk, and Khaled Mashal, have been observed enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in various locations, including Qatar and Turkey. Their wealth is reported to be derived from various sources, including financial support from Qatar, which is alleged to provide substantial annual aid to Hamas.

As per the report, these three leaders have been frequently seen at diplomatic clubs, traveling on private jets, and there were expectations of their attendance at the 2022 football World Cup in Qatar.

This financial assistance is claimed to directly and indirectly benefit the leaders, enabling them to maintain political control over Gaza. The presence of these leaders in Qatar is sometimes justified by the emirate as an effort to transition Hamas into a 'responsible governing power.

According to The Post report, Haniyah is estimated to be worth over $4 billion. While these leaders lead luxurious lifestyles, the majority of the population in the Gaza Strip, under Hamas control since 2007, experiences significant poverty. The sharp contrast between the leaders' wealth and the people's hardship has sparked criticism and demands for intervention.

In response to this situation, there is consideration of a bill co-sponsored by Republican Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles. This bill seeks to revoke Qatar's status as a major non-NATO ally of the United States unless it expels the Hamas leadership, as reported by The New York Post.

The situation has resulted in heightened scrutiny and pressure on Qatar, particularly due to its strategic significance to the United States as a location for a major military base in the Middle East. Ongoing developments indicate a potential shift in the relationship between the United States and Qatar, dependent on Qatar's stance regarding the Hamas leadership.

