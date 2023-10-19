Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

Kiryat Gat in southern Israel was on the target list of Hamas terrorists who unleashed bloodshed on October 7. However, Israeli forces managed to stop the terror in its tracks. Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Editor of Asianet Suvarna News, travelled to this city, 50 kilometres from the Gaza border and met some Indian-origin residents.

Tell-tale signs of destruction caused by Hamas rockets are evident in Kiryat Gat in southern Israel. Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Editor of Asianet Suvarna News, travelled to this city, 50 kilometres from the Gaza border. There he came across emotions of fear and anger, but clarity on one aspect: Co-existence with Hamas is not possible. He interacted with an Indian-origin Jew, who hailed from the Byculla locality of Mumbai.

"What Hamas did this time, was very wrong and unprecedented. They massacred innocent civilians, shot many women point blank and beheaded toddlers. They (Hamas) do not want us to exist. When (Yasser) Arafat was around, there were genuine attempts at peace. But now, what Hamas is doing, we cannot co-exist with them. Hamas cannot exist. This time things have gone way beyond. Even Americans have entered the equation. They killed thousands of people and over 3000 were injured. They have abducted women and children and held them hostage. I don't think Israel will keep quiet this time," he said.

Even though the sound of the siren going off and rockets landing in the vicinity have been a routine affair for these residents. However, this time around things are different.

"We have seen many rocket attacks. But the number of rockets that Hamas has fired since October 7, we have been unable to sleep. We are wary of the siren going off. Even the horn of a car makes us anxious," the resident said.

He further said, "We can't say that all the terrorists who crossed into Israel on October 7 have been eliminated. They may be in hiding. We live under constant threat. We were fortunate that the Israeli Defence Forces were able to stop the terrorists from advancing beyond a point."