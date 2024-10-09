Hadera terror attack: 6 wounded, 2 critical after stabbing incident, Israeli police neutralize suspect (WATCH)

A midday stabbing spree in the city of Hadera, Israel, on Wednesday left six people wounded, two critically, in what police now confirm to be a terrorist attack.

A midday stabbing spree in the city of Hadera, Israel, on Wednesday left six people wounded, two critically, in what police now confirm to be a terrorist attack. The assailant, identified as Ahmad Jabareen, a 36-year-old Israeli citizen from the nearby Arab city of Umm al-Fahm, was eventually neutralized by authorities after fleeing the scene on a moped.

The attack unfolded across multiple locations in Hadera, beginning on Gitit Street before the assailant moved on to Botkovsky, Herzl, and Herbert Samuel streets, where he continued his rampage. According to Israeli police, Jabareen used a scooter to move swiftly between the sites, targeting civilians at random. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as bystanders fled the attacker’s knife assaults.

At the height of the attack, police officers arrived on the scene and neutralized the assailant. According to reports, officers had to control the situation not only with the attacker but also to prevent enraged citizens from taking justice into their own hands.

In the aftermath of the attack, six individuals were transported to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera for emergency treatment. Two men, aged 50 and 30, were in critical condition, with medical staff working urgently to stabilize them. The hospital also reported that three additional victims were in serious condition, and one elderly man, in his seventies, sustained moderate injuries. Earlier reports from Magen David Adom, the Israeli national emergency medical service, had cited five injured, but the severity of the situation increased as the hospital received more patients.

In the hours following the attack, Israeli Police confirmed that the stabbing was a terrorist act, quelling initial uncertainty regarding the motive. The police issued a statement saying, "This was a terror attack, and the suspect has been neutralized." While they did not release further details on the suspect’s condition following his capture, they confirmed that the attacker had moved across four separate locations before being stopped.

Footage circulating on Hebrew media, reportedly showing the suspect being shot and arrested, added fuel to public speculation about the nature of the incident before the police’s formal declaration. As the investigation unfolded, it became clear that this was a coordinated and premeditated attack. Security forces quickly named the assailant as Ahmad Jabareen, whose motives are still under investigation.

This attack marks another chapter in the ongoing conflict within Israel, highlighting the enduring threat of terrorism in the region. As the victims receive treatment and police investigate the incident further, the nation remains on edge, hoping for the swift recovery of the wounded and further security measures to prevent such tragedies.

