Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hadera terror attack: 6 wounded, 2 critical after stabbing incident, Israeli police neutralize suspect (WATCH)

    A midday stabbing spree in the city of Hadera, Israel, on Wednesday left six people wounded, two critically, in what police now confirm to be a terrorist attack.

    Hadera terror attack: 6 wounded, 2 critical after stabbing incident, Israeli police neutralize suspect (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    A midday stabbing spree in the city of Hadera, Israel, on Wednesday left six people wounded, two critically, in what police now confirm to be a terrorist attack. The assailant, identified as Ahmad Jabareen, a 36-year-old Israeli citizen from the nearby Arab city of Umm al-Fahm, was eventually neutralized by authorities after fleeing the scene on a moped.

    Also read: Israel shares footage of drone strike killing Hezbollah operatives responsible for IDF soldier's death (WATCH)

    The attack unfolded across multiple locations in Hadera, beginning on Gitit Street before the assailant moved on to Botkovsky, Herzl, and Herbert Samuel streets, where he continued his rampage. According to Israeli police, Jabareen used a scooter to move swiftly between the sites, targeting civilians at random. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as bystanders fled the attacker’s knife assaults.

    At the height of the attack, police officers arrived on the scene and neutralized the assailant. According to reports, officers had to control the situation not only with the attacker but also to prevent enraged citizens from taking justice into their own hands.

    In the aftermath of the attack, six individuals were transported to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera for emergency treatment. Two men, aged 50 and 30, were in critical condition, with medical staff working urgently to stabilize them. The hospital also reported that three additional victims were in serious condition, and one elderly man, in his seventies, sustained moderate injuries. Earlier reports from Magen David Adom, the Israeli national emergency medical service, had cited five injured, but the severity of the situation increased as the hospital received more patients.

    In the hours following the attack, Israeli Police confirmed that the stabbing was a terrorist act, quelling initial uncertainty regarding the motive. The police issued a statement saying, "This was a terror attack, and the suspect has been neutralized." While they did not release further details on the suspect’s condition following his capture, they confirmed that the attacker had moved across four separate locations before being stopped.

    Footage circulating on Hebrew media, reportedly showing the suspect being shot and arrested, added fuel to public speculation about the nature of the incident before the police’s formal declaration. As the investigation unfolded, it became clear that this was a coordinated and premeditated attack. Security forces quickly named the assailant as Ahmad Jabareen, whose motives are still under investigation.

    Also read: 'No tunnel is too deep': Gaza flyers warn Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar of fate similar to Hezbollah's Nasrallah

    This attack marks another chapter in the ongoing conflict within Israel, highlighting the enduring threat of terrorism in the region. As the victims receive treatment and police investigate the incident further, the nation remains on edge, hoping for the swift recovery of the wounded and further security measures to prevent such tragedies.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel shares footage of drone strike killing Hezbollah operatives responsible for IDF soldier's death (WATCH) snt

    Israel shares footage of drone strike killing Hezbollah operatives responsible for IDF soldier's death (WATCH)

    No tunnel is too deep Gaza flyers warn Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar of fate similar to Hezbollah's Nasrallah snt

    'No tunnel is too deep': Gaza flyers warn Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar of fate similar to Hezbollah's Nasrallah

    RECORD ALERT! Nepali becomes youngest to summit all 14 of world's 8,000-metre peaks; sends inspiring message snt

    RECORD ALERT! Nepali becomes youngest to summit all 14 of world's 8,000-metre peaks; sends inspiring message

    Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak residents in Delhi Chennai Hyderabad Total 22 captured vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak citizens in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad; Total arrests reach 22

    United States NOAA 'Miss Piggy' aircraft braves turbulence to gather data on Hurricane Milton; WATCH terrifying video snt

    US: NOAA's 'Miss Piggy' aircraft braves turbulence to gather data on Hurricane Milton; WATCH terrifying video

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan once caught hiding in ex-girlfriend's cupboard; know what happened next RBA

    Salman Khan once caught hiding in ex-girlfriend's cupboard; know what happened NEXT

    Best Fruits for weight loss Tips to reduce weight naturally vkp

    Best Fruits for weight loss: Tips to reduce weight naturally

    NASA's bold leap! Groundbreaking Artemis mission to send humans on Mars by 2035 in search of life shk

    NASA's bold leap! Groundbreaking Artemis mission to send humans on Mars by 2035 in search of life

    Hindus divided, Muslims exploited': PM Modi's sharp accusations against Congress after election results AJR

    'Hindus divided, Muslims exploited': PM Modi's sharp accusations against Congress after election results

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon