Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guinness World Records publishes video of World's Tallest Teen; watch

    The Guinness World Records posted a stunning video of the world's tallest male teenager.

    Guinness World Records publishes video of World's Tallest Teen; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    The Instagram page of Guinness World Records posted a video of 16-year-old Olivier Rioux, who holds the record of being the world's tallest male teenager. The clips show the 7-foot and 5.33 inches boy playing basketball, crouching under door frames and getting out of the car. According to the Guinness World Records website, Olivier Rioux was born weighing 7.5 pounds and he was weighed 16 pounds in his first month. While he was in grade 5, he was 5 feet 2 inches tall.

    The video shows the world record holder teen squatting down to get inside his home. The boy plays basketball; the advantage of his height makes him comfortable scoring goals as compared to the rest of the players. While he was 15 years old, Rioux was confirmed as the world’s tallest teen by Guinness World Records.

    Olivier Rioux is a Canadian and has over 30,500 followers on Instagram. He is an active user of social media and keeps sharing clips from his daily and how others have to adjust because of his height. After the Guinness World Records shared the video on Instagram, the video has collected over 93,201 likes and hundreds of comments.

    A couple of days back, the same Instagram handle shared the video of a woman from the United Kingdom who managed to eat 19 chicken nuggets, weighing 352 grams in 60 seconds and another woman performing Most hula hoops spun while being on a roller skating.

    Also Read: 'Never give up': A frog and snake’s flight will teach you a lesson for life; watch

    Also Read: Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Donald Lu: US diplomat whom Imran Khan claims to 'destabilise' his govt -adt

    Donald Lu: US diplomat whom Imran Khan claims to 'destabilise' his govt

    Watch Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex Vice President gcw

    Watch: Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex-Vice President

    Pakistan crisis: Imran Khan to continue as PM Supreme Court to continue hearing top developments gcw

    Pakistan crisis: Imran Khan to continue as PM, Supreme Court to continue hearing | Top developments

    Support us in any way you can, but not silence : Ukraine President Zelenskyy at Grammy 2022

    'Support us in any way you can, but not silence': Ukraine President Zelenskyy at Grammy 2022

    Sri Lanka economic crisis all cabinet ministers resign Rajapaksa remains PM curfew ends today top updates gcw

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Central Bank Governor resigns, Prez invites parties to accept cabinet posts

    Recent Stories

    Gurmeet Choudhary Debina Bonnerjee become parents to a baby girl drb

    Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee become parents to a baby girl

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7 know expected price features and more gcw

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7; know expected price, features and more

    tennis Miami Open 2022: Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz for historic win snt

    Miami Open 2022: Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on historic win

    Donald Lu: US diplomat whom Imran Khan claims to 'destabilise' his govt -adt

    Donald Lu: US diplomat whom Imran Khan claims to 'destabilise' his govt

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC reserves orders on plea challenging Ashish Mishra bail, he's not a flight risk-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC reserves orders on plea challenging Ashish Mishra’s bail, ‘he’s not a flight risk’

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon