Guinness World Records publishes video of World's Tallest Teen; watch

The Instagram page of Guinness World Records posted a video of 16-year-old Olivier Rioux, who holds the record of being the world's tallest male teenager. The clips show the 7-foot and 5.33 inches boy playing basketball, crouching under door frames and getting out of the car. According to the Guinness World Records website, Olivier Rioux was born weighing 7.5 pounds and he was weighed 16 pounds in his first month. While he was in grade 5, he was 5 feet 2 inches tall.

The video shows the world record holder teen squatting down to get inside his home. The boy plays basketball; the advantage of his height makes him comfortable scoring goals as compared to the rest of the players. While he was 15 years old, Rioux was confirmed as the world’s tallest teen by Guinness World Records.

Olivier Rioux is a Canadian and has over 30,500 followers on Instagram. He is an active user of social media and keeps sharing clips from his daily and how others have to adjust because of his height. After the Guinness World Records shared the video on Instagram, the video has collected over 93,201 likes and hundreds of comments.

A couple of days back, the same Instagram handle shared the video of a woman from the United Kingdom who managed to eat 19 chicken nuggets, weighing 352 grams in 60 seconds and another woman performing Most hula hoops spun while being on a roller skating.

