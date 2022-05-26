Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man spends whopping Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

    A Japanese man shared a video of himself wearing a life-sized dog outfit which makes him look like a real dog.

    As human beings, we all have our own distinct dream, and we work hard towards achieving those. But would you spend a huge chunk of money to become a dog? As bizarre as it may sound, a Japanese man spent a bomb to fulfil his dream of becoming a dog.

    His dream was made achievable by a skilled agency called Zeppet, who transformed him into a ‘collie’ breed of dog. Not to forget, the Japanese man paid a whopping Rs 12 lakh to look precisely like a dog.

    This video was posted on Twitter by @toco_eevee with the caption, "I ordered a costume! Thanks to you, I was able to fulfil my dream of becoming an animal!" The man can be seen in costume doing several kings of movements exactly like a dog in the video. The footage looks so real that you have to scrutinize it twice to accept that it is a human being.

    The professional agency named Zeppet also shared pictures of the outfit on the microblogging site. The experienced agency produces many sculptures for movies, advertisements, and amusement parks. Reportedly, the agency also provides costumes for famous mascot characters.

    The man who wished to transform into a dog requested the agency to prepare a costume to make him look like a natural dog. According to sources, the unique outfit was custom made and took around 40 days to design and cost around Rs 12 lakh.

    In an interview with a news agency, the man said quadrupedal animals are his favourite. And he decided to look like a 'collie' because it looks natural when he wears the costume also a big animal near to him would be good. Watch the video.

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
