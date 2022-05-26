Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement

    An IndiGo pilot’s romantic announcement for his wife while travelling on the same flight has been winning hearts of social media users.

    Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement
    First Published May 26, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    IndiGo pilot Alneez Virani's unique in-flight announcement for a special person in his life has created ripples on social media. The pilot surprised his wife, Zahra, by welcoming her on-board with a special surprise in-flight announcement. This was not the first time Alneez Virani was flying as the Flight Commandant. However, on this particular day, he mentioned his wife Zahra as he scheduled to take off for Mumbai; it was first time that he was flying her. As he started his in-flight announcement, Zahra was takeb by a sweet surprise and her reaction has left the internet in awe of the couple.

    The snippets of the romantic moment were posted on her Instagram handle by Zahra Kabani. Zahra shared the video and mentioned that she had been on flights with Alneez as the Pilot in Command. However, nothing even comes close to this one.

    Indigo Pilot Alneez can be heard speaking over the flight intercom in the video. Alneez Virani says he gets a unique opportunity like this very few times, and this was one such flight. He also introduced his wife and was privileged to fly her to Mumbai. 

    The video shows Zahra smiling happily after listening to her husband's romantic announcement, which was certainly unexpected. After being shared online, the video accumulated over 8 million views and 853K likes. 

    Social media users posted the comments and called Zahra the luckiest girl ever, and the heartwarming video touched their hearts. A user wrote, "Awwww.how cute and loving to publicly announce it that makes the lady blush all her life remembering these moments." Another person commented, "Awwww.... u are a blessed wife and he has build these lovely memories for u both to cherish with ur grand kids ... almighty bless u both with lots of love nd affection for each other.: Take a look.

