Parisians vote to ban rental e-scooters from French capital; Here's why

    Parisians have voted to rid the streets of the French capital of rental electric scooters, with an overwhelming 90% of votes cast supporting a ban. Paris was a pioneer when it introduced e-scooters, or trottinettes, in 2018 as the city’s authorities sought to promote non-polluting forms of urban transport.

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    The French capital's streets will no longer be home to for-hire electric scooters after a resounding win for road safety advocates and a setback to the industry. The City of Light, which was once a pioneer in adopting e-scooter services, is now poised to become the only major European city to ban the widely used vehicles reserved through apps like Lime.

    In a public consultation organised by mayor Anne Hidalgo, city residents were asked to express their support or opposition to them. According to official findings, nearly 90% of the ballots were submitted against them.

    "We're happy. It's what we've been fighting for over four years," said Arnaud Kielbasa, co-founder of the Apacauvi charity, which represents victims of e-scooter accidents.

    "All Parisians say they are nervous on the pavements, nervous when they cross the roads. You need to look everywhere," Kielbasa, whose wife and infant daughter were hit by an e-scooter driver, told AFP. "That's why they've voted against them."

    The prohibition could lead to other communities imitating it because it deals the global operators a serious financial and reputational damage.

    Electric bikes for hire or personal use were prohibited in Montreal in 2020, and they were reinstated with tighter regulations a year later in Copenhagen.  The government of France revealed tighter rules last week, raising the minimum age to 14 and raising the fines for infractions like driving while intoxicated. E-scooter businesses have supported these changes.

    Hadi Karam, general manager for France at Lime, told AFP last week that Paris was going "against the current" in seeking to ban rental e-scooters, citing recent decisions to expand them in Washington, New York, Madrid or London. 

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
