France riots: Protesters ram car into mayor's home in Paris suburb (WATCH)

It can be seen that the fast-spreading crisis is posing a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron's leadership and exposing deep-seated discontent in low-income neighbourhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity.

Protesters in France on Saturday night (July 1) rammed a car into the mayor's residence, injuring his wife and one of his children. The mayor L'Hay-les-Roses town posted a tweet that protesters "rammed a car" into his home before 'setting a fire" while his family slept.

In a tweet, the mayor said, "Last night a milestone was reached in horror and disgrace." The incident took place on the fifth night of chaos across France, where rioters have set cars on fire, attacked infrastructure, and clashed with security forces after police shot dead a 17-year-old boy, Nahel M, trying to flee a traffic stop.

"My wife and one of my children were injured," said Jeanbrun. "It was an attempted murder of unspeakable cowardice."

So far, the police made as many as 719 arrests nationwide after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France's worst social upheaval in years.

On Tuesday, the 17-year-old's death spawned the anger, identified by his first name Nahel, was laid to rest Saturday in a Muslim ceremony in his hometown of Nanterre, a Paris suburb where emotion over his loss remains raw.

As darkness fell over Paris, a small crowd assembled on the Champs-Elysees to protest Nahel's death and police brutality. However, they were met by hundreds of officers defending the famous boulevard and its Cartier and Dior boutiques with batons and shields.

In a less-chic neighbourhood of northern Paris, protesters set off volleys of firecrackers and lit barricades on fire as police shot back with tear gas and stun grenades.

A number of schools, police stations, town halls, and businesses have recently been the victim of arson or vandalism, but an attack on the home of the mayor is unusual.