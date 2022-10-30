Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former UK PM Liz Truss' phone was hacked by Russian agents: Report

    Liz Truss's phone, which contained private messages and official messages on top secret details of negotiations, was hacked by Russian agents when she was the UK foreign minister. The agents gained access to "top-secret details" of negotiations with international allies in addition to private messages.

    Former UK PM Liz Truss phone was hacked by Russian agents Report gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Liz Truss, a former British prime minister who served for just 44 days during a severe economic crisis brought on by her tax cuts, had her personal phone hacked while she was the UK's foreign minister, according to a revelation in the Daily Mail on Saturday.

    According to the report, the Russian spies had access to top-secret information on talks with foreign allies as well as private messages with Kwasi Kwarteng, a close friend of Truss who eventually held the position of finance minister. While Liz Truss was running for the Conservative Party leadership and winning, the hack was uncovered.

    According to the report, the messages are said to have discussed Russia's campaign in Ukraine and included information concerning weaponry supplies.

    Additionally, Liz Truss and Kwarteng also criticised former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the mails. According to the report, the texts that ended up in foreign hands raised the possibility of blackmail.

    A British government spokesperson declined to comment on "individuals' security arrangements".

    "The government has effective defences against online attacks. That involves advising Ministers on securing their personal data and minimising cyber dangers, as well as providing them with regular security briefings," said the spokesperson,

    Liz Truss left a stagnant economy in her wake after holding the unfavourable record of being prime minister for barely 44 days. George Canning previously held the record for the shortest term as prime minister, serving for just 119 days until passing away on August 8, 1827.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
