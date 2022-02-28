  • Facebook
    Former Miss Grand Ukraine, Anastasiia Lenna, joins fight against Russia

    Ukraine, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
    The Russian invasion of Ukraine horrified the world, but it also provided countless examples of bravery, valour, and unwavering courage. Citizens have taken up guns to protect their country as Ukraine receives support and assistance from leaders worldwide. Photos and videos of ordinary individuals doing their part to keep Russians at bay have gone viral on social media recently. 

    A photo of a well-known Ukrainian soldier entering the fight has gone viral, earning acclaim from the public. Anastasia Lenna, a former beauty queen and Miss Grande Ukraine, said on social media that she had joined the battle against Russia's invasion. Lenna's Instagram profile is primarily filled with photographs of her looking glamorous in lovely settings. However, a recent post showed her handling a handgun while wearing earplugs and safety glasses.

    The post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of responses from users. The shot was purportedly taken on February 2, 2022, and it is labelled with the palindromic date. The hashtags #standwithukraine and #handsoffukraine are also included.

    In a social media post, Lenna stated that anybody who "crosses the Ukrainian border to invade will be murdered." According to Sky News, she wrote in a second post, "Our army is fighting in such a way that NATO should request for admission into Ukraine."

    In addition to her messages and pleas for people to join the battle, Lenna has referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "genuine and powerful leader."

    One image in particular that drew notice on the internet was an 80-year-old Ukrainian attempting to register in the army to fight for his country. Former Ukrainian first lady Kateryna Yushchenko uploaded the widely circulated photo on Thursday night. It depicted an elderly guy approaching a soldier while carrying a leather pouch.

    A large crowd of Ukrainians allegedly stopped a Russian tank by just going towards it in one event. A video of the daring stand was circulated on Twitter and other social media channels.
    According to accounts, the event occurred in Koryukivka, Chernihiv area.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
