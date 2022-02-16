Follow PM Modi, Justin Trudeau advised amid Canada protests

CIGF’s British Columbia chapter in a statement said, “We urge Prime Minister Trudeau to follow the example of (Indian) Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi in handling peaceful protests through democratic means.”

Expressing concern over the imposition of an emergency in Canada, Indo-Canadian organisations have drawn comparisons with the absence of such extreme measures when the Indian government had to deal with year-long protests by farmers.

Canada India Global Forum (CIGF) national president Shivendra Dwivedi said his group, which has chapters across the country, “We are pained to witness recent developments in Canada related to use of draconian powers against Freedom Convoy 2022’ protesters.”

“We would like to see a peaceful resolution to end the Freedom Convoy’s occupation of Ottawa and the blockages of major highways. Things should be resolved through dialogue and not emergency edicts-as was done in India during the protests by farmers.”

Also read: Canada Protests: Justin Trudeau announce rarely-used emergency powers

CIGF’s British Columbia chapter in a statement said it recalled “the gratuitous advice offered by (Canadian) Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau to the Government of India on how to handle those protests. Advice, sadly, that he has not followed himself. We urge Prime Minister Trudeau to follow the example of (Indian) Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi in handling peaceful protests through democratic means.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had expressed concern over the ongoing farmers’ protest against the central government’s three farm laws, saying the “situation is concerning”. He had commented, “Canada will always be there to defend the right to peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we’ve reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns.”

Those unprompted remarks caused a rupture in ties between India and Canada.

Also read: Ukraine-Russia crisis: We are prepared, says US President Joe Biden

To counter the ongoing agitation by truckers, Canadian civil liberties groups have already opposed the invoking of the Emergencies Act by Trudeau on Monday. Canadian law enforcement has managed to clear two blockades by protestors at border crossings in Coutts, Alberta and Windsor, Ontario.

However, the Freedom Convoy 2022 continues its occupation of the Canadian capital, Ottawa. That situation led to the resignation of Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly on Tuesday.

The demonstrations were triggered by vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and Covid-19 related restrictions. Several provinces have announced the end to mandates and passports, or relaxed other restrictions since the protests commenced.

Also read: Ukraine crisis: India considering advancing number of flights between Kyiv and Delhi, reports