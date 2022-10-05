Fact-checkers Mohammed Zubair, Pratik Sinha on TIME's list of Nobel Peace Prize favourites

The co-founders of fact-check site AltNews are among 343 candidates in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to people "who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday at 11 am (Norway local time) will announce the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to people “who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” Among numerous international leaders and politicians, two Indian journalists have been named as favourites to receive the coveted prize this year. Fact-checkers Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha are among the contenders to win the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, reports Time.

According to TIME, the co-founders of fact-checking website AltNews, Sinha and Zubair, are among the finalists for the prize based on nominations made public by Norwegian MPs, bookmaker predictions, and choices from the Oslo Peace Research Institute (PRIO).

Also Read | Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless bag Nobel Prize for 'click, bioorthogonal chemistry'

The nomination of AltNews co-founders comes on the sidelines of the recent arrest of Zubair by the Delhi Police in June over a four-year-old tweet. His arrest was denounced by journalists worldwide, with the Editors Guild of India stating on June 28: "It is clear that AltNews' acute vigilance was resented by those who use falsehood as a weapon to polarise society and stir nationalist emotions."

The Delhi Police charged him for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and deliberate acts to outrage religious sentiments. Zubair was granted bail nearly a month later, on July 20 by the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger awarded Nobel prize in Physics

There are around 343 contenders in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, with 251 people and 92 organisations. Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, the World Health Organization, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Pope Francis, Tuvalu's foreign minister Simon Kofe, and Myanmar's National Unity government are among those nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.