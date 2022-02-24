Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kyiv, Kharkiv minutes after Russia’s Putin declares ‘military op’

Minutes after Putin’s announcement, explosions were heard in several key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine saying he wants to ‘demilitarise’ and not occupy the country, within minutes of his public address, explosions could be heard in the capital city of Kiev as well as the city of Kramatorsk in central Ukraine and Odessa in the south.

The airspace over the Ukraine-Russia border has now been restricted, turning it into a no-go zone for commercial aviation. Multiple Ukrainian airports in the East have suspended all operations, including Kharkiv.

US-based BNO News displayed video footage that showed huge plumes of light on the darkened horizon, part of a Russian forces' attack on eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, as many as five explosions were heard in the separatist-held eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk early on Thursday, said a Reuters report quoting a witness. Soon after the blasts, four military trucks were also seen heading towards the scene.

The Russia-backed separatist leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, earlier ordered a full mobilisation of rebel troops in the region.

