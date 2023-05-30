Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Don't rule out lab leak: Former China's CDC chief on COVID-19 origin

    Prof. Gao also informed the news organisation that some sort of formal inquiry into the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was conducted, which may be a clue that the Chinese government may have taken the lab leak idea more seriously than its public comments imply.

    Dont rule out lab leak: Former China's CDC chief on COVID-19 origin AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    A former top Chinese government scientist has said that the possibility the Covid virus leaked from a laboratory should not be ruled out. Prof George Gao played a major role in the pandemic response and efforts to trace its origins as head of China's Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

    China's government dismisses any suggestion the disease may have originated in a Wuhan laboratory. But Prof Gao is less forthright.

    Woman suffers severe burn injuries on face after trying TikTok egg 'hack'

    In an interview with BBC Radio 4 podcast, Prof Gao said, "You can always suspect anything. That's science. Don't rule out anything." Prof Gao, the world-leading virologist and immunologist, is now vice-president of the National Natural Science Foundation of China after retiring from the CDC in 2022.

    Prof. Gao also informed the news organisation that some sort of formal inquiry into the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was conducted, which may be a clue that the Chinese government may have taken the lab leak idea more seriously than its public comments imply.

    "The government organised something," he says, but adds that it did not involve his own department, the China CDC.

    When asked to clarify whether that meant another branch of government carried out a formal search of the WIV - one of China's top national laboratories, known to have spent years studying coronaviruses, the professor said, "Yeah, that lab was double-checked by the experts in the field."

    Moscow suffers minor damage as drones attack Russian capital, confirms Mayor

    It's the first such acknowledgement that some kind of official investigation took place, but while Prof Gao said he has not seen the result, he has "heard" that the lab was given a clean bill of health. "I think their conclusion is that they are following all the protocols. They haven't found (any) wrongdoing."

    However, other scientists have said that there is not enough evidence to rule out the main alternative possibility - that the virus infected someone involved in research which was designed to better understand the threat of viruses emerging from nature.

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Woman suffers severe burn injuries on face after trying TikTok egg 'hack' anr

    Woman suffers severe burn injuries on face after trying TikTok egg 'hack'

    Opinion Any hope of US hegemony surviving has evaporated

    Opinion: Any hope of US hegemony surviving has evaporated

    Moscow suffers minor damage as drones attack Russian capital confirms Mayor gcw

    Moscow suffers minor damage as drones attack Russian capital, confirms Mayor

    Space race intensifies: China gears up to send astronauts to Moon by 2030 snt

    Space race intensifies: China gears up to send astronauts to Moon by 2030

    UAE launches milestone space programme 'UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project'; Read Details anr

    UAE launches milestone space programme 'UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project'; Read Details

    Recent Stories

    After career defining IPL 2023, is GT's Mohit Sharma 2.0 ready for national T20 comeback snt

    After career defining IPL 2023, is GT's Mohit Sharma 2.0 ready for national T20 comeback?

    Do your PAN-Aadhaar linking by June 30 or pay Rs 1,000 fine; Check here HOW to link anr

    Do your PAN-Aadhaar linking by June 30 or pay Rs 1,000 fine; Check here HOW to link

    football Should Lionel Messi consider moving to Premier League? PSG star's fans give ultimate response snt

    Should Lionel Messi consider moving to Premier League? PSG star's fans give ultimate response

    Woman suffers severe burn injuries on face after trying TikTok egg 'hack' anr

    Woman suffers severe burn injuries on face after trying TikTok egg 'hack'

    PM Modi or CM Stalin? Clash over photos leave nearly 250 animal ambulances to rust in Tamil Nadu AJR

    PM Modi or CM Stalin? Clash over photos leave nearly 250 animal ambulances to rust in Tamil Nadu

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon