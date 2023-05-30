Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman suffers severe burn injuries on face after trying TikTok egg 'hack'

    The egg exploded "like a fountain" and scolded the right side of her face when Shafia Bashir placed a cold spoon on it, leaving her in the "most painful" anguish of her life.
     

    First Published May 30, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    Following the viral TikTok "hack" explosion, which caused the woman's skin to start peeling off her face, she issued a warning about cooking eggs in a microwave. Shafia Bashir, 37, claimed that after attempting to make a poached egg using a widely-publicized method found online, she had been in "extreme agony."

    Before adding the egg and cooking it in the microwave for a few minutes, she first poured some hot water into a mug. The egg exploded "like a fountain" and scolded the right side of her face when she placed a cold spoon on it, leaving her in the "most painful" anguish of her life.

    Shafia went to A&E to get her burns treated, but even after 12 hours, she claimed they were still itchy. Even though her injuries have already healed, the mother of one has advised people to exercise caution when attempting the dish.

    She said, “I just don’t want anyone else going through that, because it is trending on TikTok… It was the most excruciating pain in my life. It was a terrifying time for me. I was in absolute agony.

    “As soon as I put the cold spoon in, it exploded like a fountain and it scolded me. I put my face under the tap and then had to get my mate to look after my daughter so I could go to A&E. My face has healed now, luckily with no scars. I used Vaseline, Sudocrem, whatever I could get my hands on.”

    Shafia, a resident of Bolton, said that she had been cooking the dish for three years before deciding to prepare it on May 12 because she was "starving." She had used a recipe that her ex-mum-in-law had taught her, but this time she was shocked when the cooking trick went wrong.
     

