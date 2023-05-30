Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moscow suffers minor damage as drones attack Russian capital, confirms Mayor

    Drones hit several buildings in Moscow, while the air defence system destroyed many drones as they approached the Russian capital city, said officials. "All emergency services of the city are at the scene of the incident," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

    First Published May 30, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    The mayor of Moscow said that a drone attack on Tuesday caused minor damage to the Russian capital with no reported casualties. A drone struck the top levels of a residential building in southwest Moscow, according to officials who spoke to the Russian news agency RIA, while another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked a 24-story apartment building in the same neighbourhood.

    "A drone strike this morning at dawn caused minor damage to a number of structures. The situation had the presence of every emergency agency in the city. No one has suffered any significant injuries thus far," according to Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow.

    According to a statement by Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov on his Telegram channel, air defenses successfully intercepted and shot down multiple drones approaching the city. This is the second drone attack on Moscow after a drone attack was conducted earlier on the Kremlin on May 3. Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out the drone attack but it denies responsibility for the May 3 attacks. 

    Earlier on Sunday, Russia unleashed waves of air strikes on Kyiv overnight in what officials said was the largest drone attack of the city but crowds poured into the streets to celebrate the anniversary of the Ukrainian capital's founding. In what the air force characterised as a record-breaking attack using Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones, the Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down 58 of the 59 drones that had been fired. 

