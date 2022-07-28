Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi's Manipal Hospital doctors perform Sudan's first-ever liver transplant

    The problem of liver failure is on the rise among people of all ages, and it is considered fatal, necessitating immediate medical intervention.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 5:42 PM IST

    A team of doctors from a private hospital in Delhi recently travelled to Sudan and performed the African country's first liver transplant on a 35-year-old male patient with end-stage liver failure.

    Dr Shailender Lalwani, one of the doctors from Manipal Hospital who performed the surgery, stated that other than the transplant, there was no other way to save the patient.

    "Lifestyle choices heavily influence the condition of liver failure. As a result, it is always recommended to live a healthy lifestyle and be aware of any potential disease symptoms. This fatal condition can be identified by frequent abdominal pain, nausea, and weakness," Dr Lalwani stated.

    "This case was unusual for us; however, the patient responded positively to the surgery, and there was no sign of infection," he said.

    "In the majority of cases, this condition is not diagnosed at the first stages and gradually deteriorates the function of the body," the hospital claims.

    To tackle this situation, a liver transplant could be critical in saving a patient's life. According to the article, this surgical procedure replaces the damaged liver with a healthy one from a deceased donor or a portion of a healthy liver from a living donor.

    A liver transplant is typically reserved for patients with significant complications from end-stage chronic liver disease or liver failure.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: World Hepatitis Day 2022: Here are common cause of Hepatitis among children

    Also Read: ICMR isolates monkeypox virus; may pave way for development of vaccines

    Also Read: Individual with monkeypox admitted to Delhi hospital, had travelled abroad

