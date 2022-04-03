Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Constitution violated': Pakistan Oppn slams dismissal of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

    The reactions come after the no-trust motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker. Later, in a short address to the nation, Imran Khan has urged Pakistanis to "be ready for elections." "The plot to destabilise this administration has failed," he continued.

    Islamabad, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto has reacted angrily to the decision to dismiss the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.  According to Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, the administration breached the Constitution by not allowing voting on the no-confidence motion.

    "The unified opposition will not leave the House of Commons. Our attorneys are on their way to the Supreme Court. We urge ALL institutions to maintain, support, defend, and execute Pakistan's Constitution," he added.

    Also Read | Imran Khan tells Pakistan: Will not resign, will fight traitors till the end

    The government's decision, according to Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, is a "blatant breach" of the Constitution and the regulations. "The Supreme Court cannot and should not be a bystander. The top justice should enter the bench immediately and save the country from a constitutional catastrophe!," he added.

     

    Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for early elections, no-confidence motion declared ‘null, void'

    Also Read | Pakistan crisis: Section 144 imposed in Islamabad, Punjab Guv sacked ahead of no-confidence vote

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
