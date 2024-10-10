Chinese tourists pose with guns along with Taliban during Afghanistan visit; viral pics leave netizens stunned

In a bizarre and unexpected turn of events, viral images have emerged online showing Chinese tourists posing with Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, leaving the internet in a state of disbelief.

In a bizarre and unexpected turn of events, viral images have emerged online showing Chinese tourists posing with Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, leaving the internet in a state of disbelief. The photos, which have spread like wildfire across social media, depict the woman tourists standing alongside heavily armed Taliban members, smiling for the camera, and in some instances, holding assault rifles themselves.

The provocative images have ignited fierce debate online, with netizens around the world expressing a mix of shock, outrage, and bewilderment.

Many have questioned the judgment of the tourists, wondering what could have prompted such a controversial display.

The Taliban, now the de facto rulers of Afghanistan following the US withdrawal, remain under international scrutiny for their human rights record, especially regarding women’s rights and freedom of expression.

In the photos, the tourists appear to be in high spirits, even having meals, seemingly unfazed by the presence of the armed Taliban fighters or the geopolitical implications of their actions. The surreal images were reportedly taken during a guided tour of Afghanistan, a country that, despite its ongoing challenges, has seen a modest rise in tourism interest since the Taliban regained power in 2021.

Ever since the photos went viral, social media platforms have been inundated with comments, expressing shock and disbelief over the treatment of woman tourists by Taliban.

A Reddit user wrote, "Not even trying to be funny but I heard the Taliban are quite accommodating if you’re not from a country they hate."

Another commented, "They're actively trying to stimulate tourism."

Others, however, have pointed out that the tourists may not have fully understood the gravity of their actions, perhaps viewing the moment as an exotic, albeit misguided, experience.

"Why would she even go there??? Like, don't they despise women? Someone please enlighten me about all this," a user wrote.

Taliban says it wants people to visit Afghanistan

These photographs come at a time when Afghanistan is struggling to attract international recognition and investment while also grappling with internal strife. The conflict-ravaged country, not known as a vacation hot spot, has seen an increase in tourism since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021 after the US withdrawal.

According to a CNN report, visitors from around the world have been immersing themselves in Afghanistan’s scenic landscape and ancient history. They’ve been taking dips in the turquoise lakes of Band-e-Amir National Park, exploring Buddhist art and ruins in Bamiyan and shopping in the bustling bazaars of Kabul, all while experiencing the legendary hospitality of Afghans.

About 691 tourists visited Afghanistan in 2021, rising to 2,300 the following year and 7,000 in 2023, according to the Associated Press, citing Mohammad Saeed, head of the Tourism Directorate in Kabul. More than 10,179 have visited the country since August 2021, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Tourism told CNN.

While those figures seem low, the steady increase points to a new buzz around tourism in Afghanistan even while the country struggles with a humanitarian crisis and poverty following decades of war. Many countries have not formally recognized the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, and the United Nations calls Afghanistan under the Taliban the most repressive country in the world for women’s rights.

