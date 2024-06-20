Chile tragedy: 1 dead, 9 injured as passenger and cargo trains collide in San Bernardo; WATCH dramatic videos

Tragedy struck early on Thursday in the Lo Herrera area of San Bernardo, Chile, as a passenger train and a cargo train collided with devastating consequences.

Tragedy struck early on Thursday in the Lo Herrera area of San Bernardo, Chile, as a passenger train and a cargo train collided with devastating consequences. Authorities have confirmed at least one fatality and nine individuals injured in the aftermath of the collision, which has prompted a large-scale emergency response.

Emergency personnel, including fire teams and ambulance crews, swiftly mobilized to the scene to aid those affected by the collision.

Eyewitnesses and several video footage reveal the severity of the incident, showing the passenger train perched atop the freight train, nearly suspended in the air. The force of the collision has left the trains heavily damaged, complicating rescue operations.

Details regarding the cause of the collision remain under investigation, with authorities focusing on understanding the sequence of events that led to this catastrophic crash. The collision has disrupted railway services in the area, and local authorities have cordoned off the site to facilitate rescue and investigative operations.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation, with railway officials and investigators examining the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

Residents of San Bernardo and the surrounding areas are urged to stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops. The immediate focus remains on the rescue efforts and providing medical care to the injured.

