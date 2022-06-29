Chilling! Putin's 'Iron Doll' threatens to nuke London, Washington and others

In yet another chilling threat, Russian President Vladimir Putin's so-called 'Iron Doll' has reportedly threatened to launch nuclear strikes on NATO capitals, including London and Washington. The latest threat comes just days after former deputy commander of Russia's southern military district, Lt Gen Andrey Gurulyov, advocated the country's invasion of the NATO Baltic countries.

In a screengrab from 'Rossiya 1' carried by The Sun, TV propagandist Olga Skabeyeva shared pictures of 'decision-making centres' in the West that Russia could bomb in a nuclear strike. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's official space agency Roskosmos, provided satellite images and the location of Downing Street, the White House, and NATO's headquarters in Brussels. Olga Skabeyeva jumped on this information.

Her message coincided with the Nato summit in Madrid - the location of which was also "targeted". She said, "With greetings to the participants of the Nato summit of a bloc openly hostile to Russia."

"Look at the screen but do not be afraid, please," she added.

"The Russian Space Agency published satellite images and exact coordinates of what we call the 'decision-making centres' of Western countries. And the venue of the summit in Madrid, where Russia is declared the worst enemy."

The Russian propagandist denied making a threat, adding, "Let them just keep it in mind."

After posting satellite images and the coordinates for a nuclear strike, Ukraine charged Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space programme, with "losing touch with reality."

The Nato meeting will begin in Madrid, where Western nations declare Russia their deadliest enemy, according to close Putin friend Rogozin.

He published satellite photographs of the Pentagon, Paris's Élysée Palace, and Berlin's German Chancellery taken by the Russian military. Rogozin made the threat after declaring that, following just one successful test launch, the massive Satan-2 hypersonic missiles are already in mass production.

He declared that the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, often known as Satan-2 in the West, was "on pace" to conduct a second test launch.

He continued, "We have already started creating mass production missiles. We proceed from the fact that by the end of the year, we will have to put the first regiment in Uzhur, Krasnoyarsk Territory, on combat duty."

With its 15 warheads and 11,000-mile range, the deadly Satan-2 nuclear missile can obliterate an area the size of the United Kingdom in a single blast. Putin praised the new missile's development, calling it "a great, significant event" for Russia's defence sector and previously claimed it was due to be deployed by December 2022.

The dictator boasted, "The missile can break through all modern anti-missile defences. There is nothing like this anywhere in the world and won't be for a long time."

The use of the lethal weapon comes as tensions over the Ukraine war rise and Putin continues to threaten the West repeatedly.

The nuclear missile, according to Putin, will "make those who try to attack Russia think twice." In reference to all of the former USSR lands, which he referred to as "traditional Russia," he claimed he wouldn't hesitate to expand the Ukrainian war to nations that resisted Russia.

