Charles III to be formally proclaimed King on September 10; Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19

Following the monarch's death, Charles ascends to the throne. To proclaim the successor, an Accession Council is called as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours, and held at St James's Palace, the sovereign's official residence.

Buckingham Palace announced that Charles III would be formally proclaimed monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council on Saturday morning, September 10.

The formal body overseeing Queen Elizabeth II's succession will meet at 10:00 am (09:00 GMT), with the first public pronouncement from a balcony of St James's Palace in London at 11:00 am.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at the age of 96, and her son succeeded her as king.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II sets in motion a meticulously choreographed plan that has been fine-tuned and planned down to the last detail over decades. The state funeral is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey on September 19, with large crowds expected to gather in central London.

Senior members of the royal family are expected to walk behind the coffin as it is transported to the abbey on a gun carriage during a two-minute silence.

The new King Charles III is the third monarch of the United Kingdom to bear the name Charles. Charles, I was the only British monarch who was executed; his reign was marked by a brutal civil war and the abolition of the royal family.

The future King Charles II fought alongside his father during the Civil War, but after it became clear that defeat was unavoidable, he fled to The Hague in 1649.

Despite the monarchy being abolished in England after his father's execution, Charles was crowned King of Scotland on January 1, 1651.

