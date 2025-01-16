California wildfires: Chilling audio reveals 911 responding to reports of people on fire in Malibu (LISTEN)

Emergency crews in Malibu responded to a 911 call about multiple people reportedly on fire as wildfires devastate Los Angeles County. At least 25 have died, thousands are displaced, and Governor Newsom vowed to protect fire victims from predatory speculators exploiting their losses.

California wildfires: Chilling audio reveals 911 responding to reports of people on fire in Malibu (LISTEN) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 10:18 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

Emergency crews rushed to Malibu, California, late Wednesday after receiving a chilling 911 call reporting multiple individuals on fire. The incident reportedly occurred near Decker Edison Road, and authorities are actively investigating the situation.  

The exact number of people affected and the cause of the fire remain unclear. Emergency responders are working to gather more details while officials are yet to issue an official statement.  

'Do not drink’ warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires

This incident comes as firefighters in Los Angeles County continue to battle two massive wildfires that have wreaked havoc over the past week. The fires have claimed at least 25 lives, displaced thousands of residents, and destroyed countless properties.  

Speaking on the ongoing crisis, LA Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley addressed the concerns of evacuees eager to return home. She said, “We understand your desire to return to your communities. However, major safety and infrastructure concerns remain, such as fallen power lines, damaged gas lines, hazardous materials, and unsafe water.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, approximately 82,400 county residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders, while another 90,400 are under evacuation warnings, reported TN.
 
The fires have devastated several iconic Malibu restaurants and clubs. Last week, strong Santa Ana winds fueled an inferno that destroyed well-known establishments, further intensifying the community’s losses.  

Los Angeles Wildfires: Oscars 2025 to be cancelled? What we know so far

In light of the destruction, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Tuesday to protect fire victims from predatory land speculators. “As families mourn, the last thing they need is greedy speculators taking advantage of their pain,” he stated.  

The Governor shared that he had personally heard from community members and victims about speculators making unsolicited and exploitative offers, offering cash far below market value — in some cases, even while their homes were still burning. He assured that such greedy developers would not be allowed to take advantage of these working-class communities during their time of need.

