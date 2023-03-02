Blame LGBTQ+ people for Turkey-Syria earthquake aftershocks, says top Israeli Rabbi

Citing a passage from the Jewish scripture Talmud, the Rabbi claimed that the rise in gay marriages in Israel said had resulted in earthquakes that struck Israel in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The tremors felt in Israel as part of the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria are the outcome of the rise in rights and freedoms for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGTBTQ+) people... This bizarre logic has been put forth by Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar.

Amar, who was formerly the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, made the remarks during his weekly lesson.

Citing a passage from the Jewish scripture Talmud, the Rabbi claimed that the rise in gay marriages in Israel said had resulted in earthquakes that struck Israel in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The specific quote that the Rabbi interpreted ridiculously, 'God said you are shocking your people for something that is not yours.'

This is not the first time the Rabbi has made homophobic statements. Back in 2016, he made headlines for calling for the death penalty for homosexuals, terming them as a 'cult of abomination'. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Rabbi has in the past claimed homosexuals could not be religious Jews. He termed sexual orientation 'a wild lust that needs to be overcome'.

There have been multiple reports of members of the LGBTQ+ community being in anguish since the devastating earthquake, especially those who are yet to come out in the open.

In a recent report on national preparedness compiled by the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), people from the LGBTQ+ community are more prone to being socially isolated and facing harassment in settings like emergency shelters.

The report observed, "Financial insecurity, pregnancy, age and identification with a historically disadvantaged group are factors that can increase vulnerability."

Several aftershocks were felt in Israel in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey. At least 50,000 lives were lost in Turkey and Syria. The shockwaves were felt as far away as Egypt.

