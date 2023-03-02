Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blame LGBTQ+ people for Turkey-Syria earthquake aftershocks, says top Israeli Rabbi

    Citing a passage from the Jewish scripture Talmud, the Rabbi claimed that the rise in gay marriages in Israel said had resulted in earthquakes that struck Israel in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

    Blame LGBTQ+ people for Turkey-Syria earthquake aftershocks, says top Israeli Rabbi
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    The tremors felt in Israel as part of the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria are the outcome of the rise in rights and freedoms for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGTBTQ+) people... This bizarre logic has been put forth by Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar.

    Amar, who was formerly the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, made the remarks during his weekly lesson.

    Also Read: Miraculous! Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH

    Citing a passage from the Jewish scripture Talmud, the Rabbi claimed that the rise in gay marriages in Israel said had resulted in earthquakes that struck Israel in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

    The specific quote that the Rabbi interpreted ridiculously, 'God said you are shocking your people for something that is not yours.'

    This is not the first time the Rabbi has made homophobic statements. Back in 2016, he made headlines for calling for the death penalty for homosexuals, terming them as a 'cult of abomination'. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Rabbi has in the past claimed homosexuals could not be religious Jews. He termed sexual orientation 'a wild lust that needs to be overcome'.

    There have been multiple reports of members of the LGBTQ+ community being in anguish since the devastating earthquake, especially those who are yet to come out in the open.

    In a recent report on national preparedness compiled by the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), people from the LGBTQ+ community are more prone to being socially isolated and facing harassment in settings like emergency shelters.

    The report observed, "Financial insecurity, pregnancy, age and identification with a historically disadvantaged group are factors that can increase vulnerability."

    Several aftershocks were felt in Israel in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey. At least 50,000 lives were lost in Turkey and Syria. The shockwaves were felt as far away as Egypt.

    Also read: Turkey begins to rebuild homes for 1.5 million left homeless by earthquakes: Report

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Miraculous Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH snt

    Miraculous! Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage home Here is what we know gcw

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage home?

    PM Narendra Modi opening remarks at G20 Foreign Ministers meeting

    PM Modi to G20 Foreign Ministers: 'Global governance has failed... Multilateralism is in crisis'

    Opinion China is outmanoeuvring India on the battlefield; here's how

    China is outmanoeuvring India on the battlefield; here's how

    Sweet surprise! Woman finds 100-year-old Dairy Milk while renovating house; here's how she reacted snt

    Sweet surprise! Woman finds 100-year-old Dairy Milk while renovating house; here's how she reacted

    Recent Stories

    New JNU rules: Students to pay up to Rs 50,000 fine for violence, dharna on campus; check details AJR

    New JNU rules: Students to pay up to Rs 50,000 fine for violence, dharna on campus; check details

    Nearly 3 lakh vacant positions in Indian Railways: Report - adt

    Nearly 3 lakh vacant positions in Indian Railways: Report

    Disha Patani's cute birthday note for Tiger Shroff amid breakup rumours is making headlines-check out RBA

    Disha Patani's cute birthday note for Tiger Shroff amid breakup rumours is making headlines-check out

    Shehnaaz Gill fans storm Twitter with 'evil eyes off Shehnaaz' trend after Sona Mohapatra's demeaning tweets vma

    Shehnaaz Gill fans storm Twitter with 'evil eyes off Shehnaaz' trend after Sona Mohapatra's demeaning tweets

    Miraculous Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH snt

    Miraculous! Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon