Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bizarre! Viral video shows people in China struggle with 'jiggly' legs after 6600 steps climb (WATCH)

    As the video made rounds on social media, viewers witness a procession of weary climbers, their legs, typically symbols of strength, transformed into quivering noodles protesting every arduous step.

    Bizarre Viral video shows people in China struggle with 'jiggly' legs after 6600 steps climb (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Have you ever felt a sense of foreboding creeping over you with each step you take up a staircase? If so, you're not alone. Stairs have a peculiar knack for instilling feelings of unease, causing even the most fearless individuals to pause with each upward stride. Whether it's the eerie creak of aged wood or the unsettling echo of footsteps behind you, stairs possess an uncanny allure that can send shivers down your spine.

    This phenomenon finds vivid illustration in a viral video from China capturing the ascent up Mount Tai, colloquially known as Taishan, the nation's most revered sacred mountain. The footage shows climbers navigating the mountain's famed staircase, a monumental feat comprising 6,660 steps, each step a challenge to endurance and resolve.

    Balochistan floods shocker: Viral video claims Pakistan Army distributing expired food packets to victims

    As the video made rounds on social media, viewers witness a procession of weary climbers, their legs, typically symbols of strength, transformed into quivering noodles protesting every arduous step.

    Many clutch walking sticks for support, their muscles pushed to their limits by the relentless ascent. Some quit due to exhaustion, requiring assistance from healthcare workers or a moment of respite to pick up themselves.

    The scene shows a mixture of empathy and amusement, prompting a flood of reactions from online viewers. With nearly eight million views and counting, the video has sparked a flurry of humorous commentary and memes, with users likening the climbers' plight to that of Po, the beloved protagonist from the Kung Fu Panda movies, who famously declares stairs his "old enemy."

    Amritsar: Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping him from keeping expensive pigeon

    Mount Tai, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been venerated for millennia, its summit reaching 1,545 meters above the surrounding plateau. The mountain's cultural significance is highlighted by landmarks such as the Temple to the God of Taishan, housing ancient Taoist artifacts and inscriptions dating back to various dynasties, including the Han and Tang.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Balochistan floods shocker: Viral video claims Pakistan Army distributing expired food packets to victims snt

    Balochistan floods shocker: Viral video claims Pakistan Army distributing expired food packets to victims

    Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims his wife was given food mixed with 'toilet cleaner' snt

    Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims his wife was given food mixed with 'toilet cleaner'

    WHO issues warning after bird flu detected in raw cow milk in very high concentrations gcw

    WHO issues warning after bird flu detected in raw cow milk in ‘very high concentrations’

    Who was Max Azzarello? US man who self-immolated outside Donald Trump's hush-money trial gcw

    Who was Max Azzarello? US man who self-immolated outside Donald Trump's hush-money trial

    BREAKING Police cordon off Iran consulate in Paris after man threatens to blow himself up (WATCH) snt

    Man arrested in Paris over bomb threat at Iran consulate, police say no explosive found after probe (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why rkn

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why

    Top Indian true-crime documentaries to watch on OTT rkn

    Top Indian true-crime documentaries to watch on OTT

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH) AJR

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH)

    Here's why Gautam Gambhir termed Shah Rukh Khan 'Best owner' RKK

    Here's why Gautam Gambhir termed Shah Rukh Khan 'Best owner'

    Aadujeevitham BO collection: Prithviraj starrer surpasses Manjummel Boys record in Kerala rkn

    Aadujeevitham BO collection: Prithviraj starrer surpasses Manjummel Boys record in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Voter Sentiment, ED arrests, North South divide and More

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News on Elections, ED arrests, North South divide & more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH) vkp

    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon