Bangladesh unrest: Islamist rally demands punishment for Hindu boy accused of 'insulting Prophet' (WATCH)

A group of Islamists held a rally in Bangladesh's Bagherpara on Monday and demanded strong punishment for a Hindu student accused of 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'.

First Published Nov 12, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

A group of Islamists held a rally in Bangladesh's Bagherpara on Monday and demanded strong punishment for a Hindu student accused of 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'. Holding placards in hands and raising slogans, hundreds of Islamists gathered to voice their anger, demanding strong punishment for the boy. 

The charged atmosphere has raised deep concerns for the boy's safety, as similar accusations in the past have led to tragic consequences for those accused, especially minorities.

Earlier this year, in September, a young boy named Utshab Mandal was brutally beaten to death by a frenzied mob in Shondanga, Khulna district in Bangladesh after he was accused of 'insulting Prophet Muhammad. An irate mob had encircled the police headquarters, demanding that the boy be handed over to them for retribution. 

Despite police attempts, the boy was subjected to brutal beating by the mob that ultimately claimed his life. 

