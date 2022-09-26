Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia to alter its privacy laws after Optus cyber attack; know details here

    The personal information of up to 10 million consumers, or nearly 40 per cent of the population, was stolen in one of Australia's greatest data breaches, according to Optus, owned by Singapore Telecoms Ltd.

    Australia to alter its privacy laws after Optus cyber attack; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    After hackers targeted Australia's second-largest telecoms firm, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced plans to change privacy rules to allow banks to be alerted faster to cyber attacks on companies.

    Optus, owned by Singapore Telecoms Ltd, announced last week that the personal information of up to 10 million customers, or roughly 40 per cent of the population, had been compromised in one of Australia's largest data breaches.

    According to the company, the attacker's IP address, or unique computer identifier, appeared to move between European countries, which declined to elaborate on how security was compromised.

    The incident, according to Albanese, was a 'huge wake-up call' for the corporate sector, as some state actors and criminal groups wanted to access people's data.

    "We want to make sure... that we change some of the privacy provisions there so that if people get caught up like this, the banks can be informed so that they can protect their customers as well," he told 4BC radio.

    Clare O'Neil, Minister of Cybersecurity, told parliament that resolving a legally and technically complex issue would require "very substantial" reform.

    "One critical question is whether the cyber security requirements that we impose on large telecommunications providers in this country are appropriate," she said.

    "A data breach of this magnitude would result in fines of hundreds of millions of dollars in other jurisdictions."

    Optus has notified customers whose licence or passport numbers have been stolen, according to an emailed statement from a company spokesperson. Payment information and account passwords were not compromised, according to the statement.

    Australia has been looking to strengthen cyber defences and pledged in 2020 to spend A$1.66 billion ($1.1 billion) over a decade to strengthen firm and home network infrastructure.

    Also Read: Stampede breaks out at Secunderabad's Gymkhana Ground over India vs Australia T20 tickets, 4 injured

    Also Read: Confessions of a sex addict: Belina 'Love' Rygier reveals what led her to sleep with 700 men

    Also Read: LinkedIn is now the most impersonated brand by phishing scammers: Report

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    At least 9 killed many injured in shooting at Russia school gunman commits suicide gcw

    At least 9 killed, 20 injured in school shooting in Russia, gunman commits suicide

    Lid blown off worrying Chinese Covid coverup in Tibet

    Lid blown off worrying Chinese Covid coverup in Tibet

    amidst ukraine war Russia backs 'key international actor' India for permanent membership in UN Security Council snt

    Amidst Ukraine war, Russia backs 'key international actor' India for permanent membership in UNSC

    World's best airlines 2022: Qatar Airways wins ahead of Singapore Airlines, Emirates AJR

    World's best airlines 2022: Qatar Airways wins ahead of Singapore Airlines, Emirates

    Xi Jinping under house arrest Social media abuzz with rumours on Chinese President gcw

    Xi Jinping under house arrest? Social media abuzz with rumours on Chinese President

    Recent Stories

    At least 9 killed many injured in shooting at Russia school gunman commits suicide gcw

    At least 9 killed, 20 injured in school shooting in Russia, gunman commits suicide

    Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates 9 year old Indian girl for developing an iOS app gcw

    Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates 9-year-old Indian girl for developing an iOS app

    BOLD VIdeo: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh turns rapper; her song goes viral-WATCH NOW RBA

    BOLD VIdeo: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh turns rapper; her song goes viral-WATCH NOW

    football uefa nations league denmark vs france world cup curse has begun fans worried about france qatar 2022 campaign deschamps snt

    'World Cup curse has begun': Fans worried about France's Qatar 2022 campaign after Nations League shocker

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomes sanitation worker, his family for lunch from Ahmedabad AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomes sanitation worker, his family for lunch from Ahmedabad

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon